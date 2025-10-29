@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
Oct 29

More than two million people, many Sikhs, signed a letter supporting an illegal, unlicensed Sikh semi-truck driver who killed three people. The video of the accident showed that he made no effort to stop. I had more respect for the Sikh community before they did this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cara Wakefield's avatar
Cara Wakefield
Oct 29

Every cab or Uber I took recently on a trip to Vancouver was Sikh. Driving is indeed their thing. I think at the heart of the spate of illegal truck drivers will be greed. CDLs issued for cash under the table.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture