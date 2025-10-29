Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon has taken a hard position that deserves a fair hearing. Recent fatal truck crashes, she argues, point to a problem with illegal immigrant drivers, not with Sikh drivers who are here legally and who have become a backbone of American freight. Many readers will expect a culture‑war brief; they will not get one here. The claim instead is empirical and institutional. Who is being licensed, by what process, and under what incentives. Once we ask those questions in order, a pattern comes into view. The pattern is not about ethnicity, it is about legality and the structures that align behavior with safety. Lawful Sikh truckers, many of whom are owner‑operators, fit the safe structure. Illegal entrants who obtain CDLs through fraud and who find work with rule‑breaking firms fit the unsafe structure. The distinction explains both the recent tragedies and the broader statistics since 2020.

Begin with the basic point, a point often lost in outrage cycles. There is no credible evidence that legally present, foreign‑born truck drivers as a class have higher crash rates or higher rates of fraud than US‑born drivers. Industry bodies have said as much plainly. The American Trucking Associations has called the story of unsafe foreign drivers flooding the highways false and unsustainable under scrutiny. Academic work on immigrant driving risk, while often not truck‑specific, points in the same direction. Recent immigrants, across vehicles, have been measured to have markedly lower serious crash risk than longer term residents. This is not a surprise. Legal immigrant drivers clear the same federal and state checks as anyone else, and in many cases they face closer review. When many of those drivers are also owner‑operators, the safety effect strengthens, since they finance, maintain, and insure the truck that bears their name.

Owner‑operator status matters. It matters because incentives matter. The owner‑operator’s capital and license sit on the line with every mile. That creates a cautious driving profile, conservative maintenance habits, and an aversion to pushing hours or falsifying logs. Industry statistics and research support what common sense suggests. Independent owner‑operators are involved in significantly fewer crashes than company drivers at large fleets. Iowa State researchers found that a higher share of company drivers correlates with worse safety performance, while heavier reliance on owner‑operators correlates with better performance. Experienced owner‑operators, often with decades on the road, protect their equipment and their record. Even when controlling for route type and freight, the incentives cut toward safety. None of this denies that many company drivers drive safely. It says only that the employment model has measurable effects. The Sikh community with a high share of owner‑operators will, all else equal, tend toward safer outcomes.

Now consider the Punjabi Sikh trucking community, which, over four decades, has formed a dense network that embodies these safety incentives. The history matters. Long before they arrived in America, many Sikhs in Punjab had already gravitated toward trucking because discrimination in other professions made it one of the few occupations where they could freely wear their turbans and keep their beards while earning a living. When Sikh families later arrived in the 1980s and 1990s after waves of persecution in India, trucking drew them because it offered those same religious accommodations along with an entrepreneurial path and a dignified living. Those who came legally built businesses, sponsored relatives through lawful channels, and taught the trade. Over time, the network scaled. Today, estimates place roughly 135,000 Sikh‑Americans behind the wheel. That is about 4% of the national driver pool, with a far higher share on the West Coast. Moreover, Sikhs are estimated to own on the order of 20% of US trucking companies, a remarkable figure that signals deep investment rather than transience. Ownership brings with it the owner‑operator model. That model brings lower crash exposure and higher maintenance discipline. The texture on the ground matches the numbers. The community mentors newcomers, finances trucks, and holds peers accountable. Sponsorship is reputational as well as financial, so the sponsor has reason to vouch only for candidates who will pass drug tests, meet English requirements, and keep clean logs.

Note the structure of this pipeline. A lawful Sikh sponsor helps a lawful relative or neighbor prepare for the CDL, often provides an older tractor on fair terms, and integrates the driver into a small fleet that prizes compliance. The new entrant does not need to cheat to enter, and the sponsor cannot afford for him to cut corners once he is in. The pipeline is small, relational, and self‑policing. The incentive gradients point toward safety. When legal status is in order and the mentor’s balance sheet is exposed to the mentee’s behavior, the mentee drives like an owner. This is what a virtuous cycle looks like in practice.

Contrast that cycle with the pattern revealed in the recent fatal cases that have stirred public anger. In Florida in August 2025, an illegal entrant from India, operating a tractor‑trailer on the Turnpike, made an unlawful maneuver that led to a multi‑vehicle crash and multiple deaths. Reports indicate he entered the US in 2018, improperly obtained a CDL despite failing the English proficiency requirement, and should never have been licensed. In California weeks later, a second illegal entrant, also of Indian origin, was released after a border crossing, later obtained a CDL, and then killed three people in a DUI crash on a major corridor. These cases do not indict Sikh Americans. They indict a breakdown. Both men had been refused sponsorship by America’s Indian and Sikh communities. No reputable Sikh business or family would sign their papers or vouch for them, likely because they were viewed as irresponsible, addicted, or otherwise unfit to trust with a truck or a loan. The best and brightest from Punjab do not risk their lives or their futures to sneak into the United States; they wait, qualify, and enter legally. The tragedies instead reveal a channel that bypasses the legitimate Sikh pipeline and replaces it with an illicit one that runs through fraudulent licensing, evasive employers, and missing oversight.

How does that illicit channel function. It functions through corrupt nodes in licensing authorities and through carriers willing to gamble their DOT numbers for a marginal dollar. The Florida case exposed a cash‑for‑CDL ring inside a county DMV where insiders issued hundreds of licenses to unqualified applicants, some of whom were in the country illegally. Surveillance showed test evasion. Indictments followed. New York authorities, in a separate probe, uncovered a multi‑state conspiracy that used forged residency and training records to shepherd more than a thousand undocumented applicants into licenses. The black market exists because there is demand from would‑be drivers who cannot pass the tests honestly or cannot meet the legal status requirements. It persists because there are employers who will hire such drivers to run older equipment, fake logs, skip drug screens, and squeeze hours. The economics are simple. If a firm will not bear the cost of compliance, it will seek drivers who cannot complain to regulators and who will accept substandard conditions. That is the shadow labor market that aligns with higher crash risk.

Harmeet Dhillon’s central claim is therefore not only plausible, it is the best explanation on offer. When one clusters the facts since 2020, the safety problem is concentrated among drivers who never should have been licensed and among the carriers that use them. The lawful Sikh network, by contrast, is a safety asset. It grew gradually through sponsorship, it channels entrants into owner‑operator roles, and it deploys strong peer pressure in favor of compliance. That is why industry voices have urged the public to reject any attempt to smear Sikh truckers in the wake of tragedy. They are our neighbors and business owners. They pay taxes, train apprentices, and deliver the freight that keeps stores stocked. They are not the cause of the current spike in fatality headlines.

Two clarifications matter. First, none of this denies that a lawful immigrant can commit a crime or that a US‑born driver can be reckless. The claim is statistical, not categorical. We are asking about rates and predictors. The predictors that keep resurfacing are legal status, licensing integrity, and employment model. Second, pointing to the role of illegal entrants is not a moral condemnation of all who cross unlawfully. It is a recognition that, in commercial trucking, the law builds the safety railings. The Class A license should be a reliable signal that the holder met standards of English, road knowledge, and vehicle control, and that he is in the country with authorization. If we compromise the integrity of that signal, we put 80,000 pound machines into untested hands.

So what should the federal and state response be. The answer follows the fault lines. First, crush the licensing fraud economy. That means internal affairs at DMVs, random audits of third‑party testers, and criminal referrals for any broker who sells forged training records or residency documents. The Florida and New York takedowns should be a template, not an exception. Second, make the DOT drug screen and the English requirement bite again. If an applicant fails English, he does not drive a hazmat route through a port city. Period. If a carrier hires drivers with missing screens, it loses operating authority. Third, use data the way safety‑critical sectors already do. Match crash reports, inspection histories, and carrier ownership trees to identify chameleon carriers that churn through names to outrun out‑of‑service orders. The same analytics firms that monitor fraud in banking can help FMCSA see the shell games. Fourth, elevate and replicate what works. Encourage owner‑operator pathways through small‑fleet apprenticeships, and recognize that communities with reputational bonds, such as the Sikh network, can onboard new drivers with higher safety expectations at lower public cost.

Some will ask about language barriers and assimilation. The Sikh community offers a case study in practical answers. Most Sikhs grow up speaking English in Punjab, where it is a core part of schooling and business, and to come to America legally they must demonstrate English fluency as part of the immigration and licensing process. English proficiency is therefore both a known requirement and an internal expectation. Gurdwaras host English classes for drivers. Associations invest in compliance education and in relationships with local law enforcement so warnings do not become flash points. The point is not that challenges vanish. The point is that lawful communities build the institutions that solve them. They build driving schools, dispatch offices, fuel stops, and trade groups that keep safety norms high.

Others will ask whether this analysis ignores economic pressure on company drivers. It does not. Large fleets face unforgiving schedules and rate compression. There are bad incentives everywhere. The claim is not that company drivers are unsafe by nature. It is that the distribution of risk moves with who owns the truck and who bears maintenance costs. If lawmakers want to lift safety across the board, they should align incentives rather than demonize populations. Better enforcement against illegal hiring will push marginal carriers out and raise rates to levels where safety investments pencil out. That is a win for every lawful driver, immigrant and native born alike.

Finally, there is the question of rhetoric. In volatile moments politicians reach for broad labels. That is a mistake here. The right target of enforcement is narrow and knowable. It is the illegal driver who never passed a proper test, the broker who sells a forged record, the DMV clerk who takes cash for a license, and the carrier that skips drug tests and ignores hours. Punish that quartet without compromise. At the same time, state plainly who is not the enemy. Lawful Sikh truckers are not the enemy. They are, in many lanes, the reason freight still arrives on time. They came to the US to build, and they did. They opened firms, hired dispatchers, trained cousins, paid taxes, raised families, and poured capital into tractors and trailers instead of cash remittances to the underground economy. That is a profile of civic contribution that should be defended, not slandered.

The better path is clear. Affirm Dhillon’s distinction, because it tracks the facts. Build enforcement around legal status, licensing integrity, and the employment model of the driver. Give owner‑operators the regulatory certainty to keep investing. Close CDL mills and chameleon carriers with criminal sanctions. Partner with community institutions that already prize compliance. Speak carefully about causes so that policy lands where the risk actually lies. If we do that, the fatal headlines will fall, the good drivers will feel seen rather than scapegoated, and the public will be safer on the roads we all share.

