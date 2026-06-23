The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Mary Makary's avatar
Mary Makary
3h

The authors' causal assessment depends heavily on the instrument-validity assumptions. The study examines a historical period that may not resemble the coming AI-driven load boom, and national average effects obscure important regional impacts.

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BB's avatar
BB
4h

That's a new one. More demand doesn't always bring lower prices. A shortage increase prices.

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