The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Andrei Stieber's avatar
Andrei Stieber
4h

X confirmed Chinese bot accounts are responsible for spreading anti-data centers propaganda.

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Cara Wakefield's avatar
Cara Wakefield
5h

I'm getting people on Facebook, where I've shared your other articles on this, telling me that these big, hulking, buildings will soon be obsolete, so then what? So? You've never heard of tearing down a building before? It's ridiculous the lame arguments they make.

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