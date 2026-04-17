amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4h

This isn’t about diplomacy—it’s about control of the narrative. The “expert class” built its reputation on managing problems, not solving them. So when someone steps in and actually tries to close the file, the reaction is predictable: discredit, dismiss, and defend the old playbook. But results matter more than résumés. If the same people ran the same strategies for decades with no resolution, that’s not expertise—that’s stagnation. Fresh approaches look risky to those invested in the status quo. But sometimes, not knowing what’s “impossible” is exactly what makes something possible. And that’s what really scares them.

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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
4h

Excellent summary. As usual, the ‘experts’ don’t like being wrong and criticize the new team as being inexperienced. The new approach is working and the Abraham Accords is the basis and proof. When the same old approach didn’t work, it’s time to admit it and stop criticizing the current approach.

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