amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
3h

Computational propaganda fed to, and regurgitated by, the usual suspects.

My brother was a Marine mess officer and was proud of the food he fed his troops. On base, in the field, aboard ship, his Marines always ate well.

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Michael Lynch's avatar
Michael Lynch
3hEdited

These people who spread this crap are dangerous.

American Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines have always been the best fed of any modern military since WW2. The USA literally had "Ice cream barges" in the western Pacific in WW2. While the Japanese ate rotten rice,maggots and rats, when they could get them. German and Italian POW's held here in the USA ate better than ANYONE in their homelands. But lets not confuse these idiots with historical facts.

We have enough problems without this bullshit.

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