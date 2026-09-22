The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Suzie's avatar
Suzie
2h

This is so 101. it’s hard to believe it isn’t required!

Just take Swalwell and his Chinese honey for one glaring example, amongst many other officials and their highly questionable cohorts.

But will Congress ever vote to investigate themselves? Hah, not likely.

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SDN's avatar
SDN
2h

I like the article, but the most likely outcome is one that you left out. "OK, fine. We'll apply it to the President and Vice President too." Does anyone think that the Deep State would have granted Trump a clearance? Or denied one to Obama or Biden?

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