The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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JenniferS's avatar
JenniferS
14h

Yikes. Even Texas is unanswerable to the voters, despite the Paxton rout.

I am still sending every Republican party solicitation back with nothing but a note, "Pass the SAVE America Act."

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sandy picard's avatar
sandy picard
14h

In NH we allow unaffiliated (undeclared/independent) to vote in Primaries. In a Primary a Democrat must vote Democrat, a Republican must vote Republican. An Undeclared voter must choose either D or R. They may make this change (From Undeclared to one of the two parties on Primary day), when queried by an Inspector of the Election when checking in at the polls. Immediately after voting, if the voter so elects, they may return to Undeclared by their signature on affidavit, otherwise the D or R designation will remain on the book of registered voters until such time as they can legally change it (back) at a later time..

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