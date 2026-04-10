amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Michael Lynch's avatar
Michael Lynch
2h

Orban is one of the few actual leaders in the EU. That is why they hate him so!

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Daryl Poe's avatar
Daryl Poe
1h

There's no such thing as "liberal norms." Thank you for your features.

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