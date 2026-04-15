amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
1hEdited

This reminds me of Obama as an unknown State Senator who rarely voted in IL then became a US Senator who voted present to hide his intentions, only to become a presidential candidate based on a hidden record, hidden college transcript, hidden birth certificate, and questionable past.

Reply
Share
Kurt Wullenweber's avatar
Kurt Wullenweber
26m

I, for one, believe Brussels is more dangerous than Bejing.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 amuse𝕏press · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture