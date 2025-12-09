The idea that Europeans elect their leaders has been repeated so often that many assume it must be true. It is not. The claim dissolves the moment one asks a simple question. Who chose the President of the European Commission, the only office in Brussels with the exclusive power to propose EU laws? The answer is not the voters of France or Italy or Poland or even Germany. The answer is a small circle of national leaders who meet behind closed doors and negotiate until a consensus forms. This procedure is often defended as a respectable form of parliamentary delegation, but the resemblance to real parliamentary democracy is superficial. A parliamentary executive emerges from an elected legislature. The Commission President emerges from a bargaining session among heads of government who are not accountable to the European Parliament and who are under no obligation to respect its electoral outcomes. The result is a system that looks like democracy from a distance, yet functions as something else entirely, a bureaucratic technocracy insulated from popular control.

A puzzled reader might ask why this matters, since the European Parliament is elected by citizens and must approve the Commission President. That seems like a democratic safeguard. The problem is that Parliament’s approval power is reactive. It can ratify or reject a nominee, but it cannot nominate one. This difference is decisive. When the power to initiate rests with an unelected body, the power to approve often becomes symbolic. A legislature that is handed a single viable option, especially one that reflects a delicate and opaque geopolitical compromise, is not exercising genuine choice. It is participating in what critics call democratic theater, a rehearsal of the forms of democracy that leaves the substance untouched.

The case of Ursula von der Leyen makes this dynamic clear. In 2019, European voters were told that the Spitzenkandidat system would link their votes to the selection of the Commission President. Each major party family presented a lead candidate, and the European People’s Party placed Manfred Weber before the voters. He appeared on posters and spoke at campaign events. Supporters believed that voting for the EPP meant voting for Weber. Yet the treaties did not bind national leaders to respect this process. French President Emmanuel Macron disliked Weber’s candidacy and viewed him as inexperienced. Because the Council requires consensus or at least a qualified majority, Macron’s objection was decisive. Weber’s campaign vanished the moment Macron declared his opposition. The voters had no recourse.

What followed was a sequence of private negotiations that produced a name almost no ordinary European had heard before. Ursula von der Leyen had not been a candidate in the election. She had not appeared in the debates. She had not toured European capitals to build trust with voters. In fact, recognition surveys from that period showed that fewer than 10% of Europeans could identify her at all. Even among those who recognized her name, most said they lacked enough information to form an opinion. Her record as German defense minister had been disasterous, and many Germans were relieved when she left national politics. Yet in Brussels, controversy carries less weight than convenience. She emerged as a compromise figure precisely because she lacked a political base. Her lack of qualification and popularity made her the safest choice. Leaders could project their own priorities onto her, confident that no popular constituency would interfere.

When her nomination reached the European Parliament, the outcome was uncertain. Most Members of Parliament had never met her before the vote. The final tally was 383 votes in favor out of 751, a historically narrow margin for such a consequential office. A system that had just celebrated record voter turnout delivered an executive leader who had not participated in the election. If democratic legitimacy involves knowing who your leader is before they take office, then the 2019 process failed that test. The voters had no opportunity to choose her, and no mechanism to reject her.

The 2024 reappointment made the problem even more transparent. The Spitzenkandidat idea, already wounded by the events of 2019, effectively collapsed. Instead of presenting voters with lead candidates, party groups treated the elections as mood indicators. After the votes were counted, it became clear that the real decision would again be made by heads of government. The decisive axis consisted of France and Germany. Macron and Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed that continuity in Brussels suited their interests, although neither leader believed that von der Leyen enjoyed genuine public support. Polls across Europe showed her she was deeply unpopular. In France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands, large majorities opposed her continuation. Even in Germany, her own party approached the question with hesitation due to her political liabilities.

Despite this, Macron and Scholz negotiated a bargain that placed her back in the presidency - a puppet they could control. The terms were never presented to voters. France would receive the leadership of the ECB Supervisory Board, along with influence over the selection of the High Representative for Foreign Affairs. Germany would maintain its control over industrial and defense policy. Spain and Portugal secured promises on social portfolios. Eastern European governments obtained concessions on defense spending and agricultural subsidies. None of these deals were disclosed in campaign materials before the election. Yet they determined the identity of Europe’s most powerful executive official.

Some defenders say that this is how the EU was designed to function. They argue that it reflects the Union’s hybrid nature, part supranational, part intergovernmental. Voters choose Members of Parliament, but states choose the Commission President. The real test, they claim, is whether the system governs effectively. That claim misreads the objection. The criticism is not that intergovernmental bargaining exists. It is that the EU has presented itself as a democratic system while relying on a method of executive selection that sidelines voters when the stakes are highest. A system that gives citizens the right to vote but not the power to choose their leaders invites disillusionment. It encourages participation without agency. It produces institutions that feel remote because they are remote.

To see the distinction, compare the EU to a functioning parliamentary democracy. In the UK, voters elect Parliament. The leader of the majority party becomes Prime Minister. If voters dislike the government, they can remove it in the next election. The executive is tethered to the electorate through the legislature. Parties campaign by presenting their leader as the prospective head of government. Everyone knows who they are voting for. In the EU, this tether is missing. Voters elect Members of Parliament, but the executive emerges from a council of national leaders who are accountable only to their own domestic constituencies. The voters of Spain do not choose the German chancellor, yet that chancellor plays a central role in choosing the Commission President, who governs Spain in matters of EU law. The logic is inverted. Power flows upward to Brussels, but accountability does not flow back down to the citizen.

A second confusion arises from the claim that because the European Parliament can dismiss the Commission through a no confidence vote, the system resembles national parliamentary control. Yet the threshold for dismissal is exceptionally high, and it has never been met. The procedure is ill suited to situations in which dissatisfaction is widespread but not concentrated in a single faction. A meaningful accountability mechanism must be actionable under normal political conditions. In practice, the Commission’s leadership is secure unless a supermajority of national governments and Parliament members unite against it, which rarely happens. This arrangement keeps the executive insulated from the electorate, and in turn, encourages decisions that prioritize bureaucratic continuity over democratic responsiveness.

If the reader doubts that this insulation is intentional, consider how recognition and popularity factor into the selection process. A democratic system rewards candidates who cultivate public familiarity and trust. The EU system rewards the opposite. Von der Leyen’s low recognition in 2019 was an asset. Her unpopular tenure as defense minister did not hinder her rise because the decision was not subject to public scrutiny. In 2024, the inability of voters across Europe to express disapproval through direct choice was irrelevant. What mattered was the balance of power within the European Council and the incentives of national leaders to maintain influence in Brussels. The voters were spectators at a performance staged for their benefit, not participants in a real contest for leadership.

Some argue that direct elections for the Commission President would solve the problem. Perhaps, but it would also create new tensions. A Union that cannot agree on fiscal integration might struggle to agree on a single political executive. Still, the existence of difficulties does not justify the status quo. Democracies face difficulties all the time. What they do not do is pretend that voters have chosen leaders whom they never had the opportunity to select. The EU’s legitimacy problem stems from the gap between the appearance of democratic choice and the reality of bureaucratic appointment.

A more modest question is whether the EU can maintain public trust under its current system. Turnout in Parliament elections has increased in recent cycles, yet this participation has not translated into greater influence over executive leadership. Voters eventually notice when their choices lack consequences. A system that asks citizens to vote but denies them power encourages alienation. It also feeds the perception, especially in Central and Eastern Europe, that Brussels operates as a post democratic administration, an arena where civil servants and national leaders negotiate outcomes the public cannot meaningfully shape.

This brings us back to the core thesis. Europe does not elect its leaders. It elects representatives who may influence legislation but who do not control the identity of the executive. The real selection power rests with a small set of national leaders whose incentives often diverge from those of their citizens. The EU has created a simulation of democratic choice without democratic authority. It is a structure that looks like democracy, behaves like bureaucracy, and resists accountability. That structure may serve the interests of those who prefer technocratic governance. It does not serve the interests of voters who believe that elections should determine who holds power.

