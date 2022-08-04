The FBI's classification of traditional patriotic symbols as 'Domestic Terror Symbols' allows them to secure search warrants and wiretaps on conservatives.
Flying the Betsy Ross Flag, Gonzales Battle Flag, or Gadsden Flag provides the FBI with probable cause that you're a dangerous domestic terrorist.
The FBI is now labeling anyone who displays traditional patriotic symbols such as the Betsy Ross flag as a domestic terrorist. Listen to Senator Cruz grill FBI Director Wray on the revelation:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.