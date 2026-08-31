The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4h

An F-1 visa carries conditions established by Congress and administered through the executive’s foreign-affairs authority, which means continued presence depends upon compliance with the legal framework governing that invitation. Judge Wise’s ruling allows a temporary visitor’s speech claim to override statutory discretion and a review bar designed to keep sensitive immigration judgments within the political branches. That approach transfers visa policy from accountable officials to a federal judge whose preferred constitutional balance cannot replace the one Congress enacted. The government should appeal, force a clear appellate ruling on the statutory limits, and restore the distinction between protected expression and permission to remain.

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Kurt Wullenweber's avatar
Kurt Wullenweber
2h

There is a simple solution to this issue. Go grab the student and put her on the next flight back home.

See if the judge has an enforcement branch to keep the state department from doing their job.

The statute in question has a very plain text saying there is NO judicial review possible.

Print out a copy for the judge and tell her why she can go pound sand, we'll even loan her a hammer.

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