amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JenniferS's avatar
JenniferS
4h

Thank you for the information on this. If Cornyn loses his primary today (let us hope and pray!) we are a step closer...and maybe additional human obstacles, including some Dems, will take note and stand up for this common sense legislation which has broad appeal across partisan lines among the people, if not among the politicians. My two Senators are Democrats and I have emailed them both, not that there is any evidence they care what their Republican constituents think. We can imagine that they care about keeping their seats, though!

Reply
Share
6 replies
Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
3h

I’ve always blamed Thune as the problem. He’s no leader. He’s been there long enough to know how to sway, if he had the desire. If not, then he’s no leader and needs replaced.

Reply
Share
1 reply
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 amuse𝕏press · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture