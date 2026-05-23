amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JenniferS's avatar
JenniferS
4h

We just got a fundraising questionnaire two pages long from Sen. Thune. My answer to every question in red felt-tip pen was "Pass the SAVE America Act." My concluding remark was "No more money until that act is passed." The money will go to Scott Pressler instead. I have written, longhand, to each of Thune's four offices, and left a phone message once. This act is the entire ball of wax.

Reply
Share
Doubting T.'s avatar
Doubting T.
4h

Superb and timely analysis across many fronts most germane to us regular citizens, and free to boot! Many thanks and know it is filling a void!

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 amuse𝕏press · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture