amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
5h

With the many leaks, especially this one as described, prosecution must be made to avoid the continued threats by Dem operatives and politicians. They have repeatedly voiced their desire of ‘revenge’ and retribution against this administration and have no qualms with illegal activities that jeopardize our nation.

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Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
5h

The sad part is nothing will happen to either the leaker or the "reporter". We are a nation of laws without an enforcer.

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