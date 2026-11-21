On January 12th, 2027, the 90th Texas Legislature will convene with Dan Patrick still holding the Senate gavel. A week later, he hands it to Vikki Goodwin, the Austin Democrat who beat him by nearly 600,000 votes. What comes with that gavel depends on the 19 Republicans who will sit in front of her, and they should send her to the rostrum with the chair, a tie-breaking vote, and very little else. On opening day, the Senate should rewrite its rules and take back every legislative power Patrick exercised on its behalf.

The November returns explain the urgency. Greg Abbott lost the governor’s mansion to Gina Hinojosa. The Texas House now belongs to the Democrats, which has not been true since 2002. Of the three bodies that make law in Austin, only the Senate, with 19 Republicans to 12 Democrats, came back conservative. Every budget, every gubernatorial appointment, and every bill Governor Hinojosa hopes to sign must pass through that chamber, so who runs it is the most important question in Texas politics this winter.

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Under the rules now in force, Goodwin would run it. Rules 11.01 through 11.04 let the lieutenant governor name the members, chairs, and vice chairs of every committee and create special committees whenever she likes. Rule 7.06 lets her send each bill to the committee of her choosing, Rule 4.04 lets her decide which senator gets the floor, and Rule 12.01 hands her the conferees who would bargain with a Democrat House. The 2025 organizing resolution even gives her the parliamentarian, who serves at her will. A Republican majority living under those rules would have 19 votes and nowhere to cast them.

None of that comes from the Texas Constitution. Article IV, Section 16 makes the lieutenant governor president of the Senate, lets her debate and vote when the body sits as a Committee of the Whole, gives her a casting vote when senators are equally divided, and puts her next in line for the governorship. Other provisions add a seat on the 5-member Legislative Redistricting Board and 2 appointments to the Texas Ethics Commission. That is the office the framers of 1876 designed, a vice presidency in a Stetson. Everything else falls under Article III, Section 11: “Each House may determine the rules of its own proceedings.”

For its first decades, the office behaved about as modestly as it reads. Senators added the muscle later, one delegation at a time. By 1935, Rule 69 of the 44th Legislature provided that “All committees shall be appointed by the President, unless otherwise directed by the Senate.” Allan Shivers and Ben Ramsey expanded the role after the war, and the Legislative Budget Board and Legislative Council arrived in 1949 to provide staff and a hand on the budget. Then voters approved 4-year terms in 1972, Bill Hobby took the chair in January 1973, and he stayed 18 years.

Bob Bullock inherited that machine, and Dan Patrick perfected it. In 2015, the Senate under Patrick lowered the threshold for bringing a bill to the floor from 21 votes to 19, and in 2021 it lowered it again to 18. In 2019, he took the Agriculture chairmanship away from Kel Seliger, a fellow Republican who had crossed him. Border security, property tax relief, and school choice all moved through a chamber that one man had organized from top to bottom. By the end of his 12 years in office, no officeholder in Texas, the governor included, had more to say about what became law.

The last 6 words of that 1935 rule are the ones that count in 2027. Every power Patrick held was a loan from the senators, and the Senate has called in such loans before. In 1911, a prohibitionist majority rescinded its rules mid-session and rewrote them to get around obstruction abetted by Lieutenant Governor Asbury Davidson. In September 1972, senators limited the presiding officer’s freedom to reshuffle committee rosters, and 4 months later they gave it back to Hobby on a 24-to-6 vote.

The U.S. Senate went through the same thing two centuries ago. In 1823, it let its presiding officer choose committees, and when Vice President John C. Calhoun began using that power in earnest, senators took it back on April 15, 1826. Calhoun accepted the result with a sentence Texas Republicans ought to frame: “no power ought to be delegated which can be fairly exercised by the constituent body.” In 1937 another vice president, the Texan John Nance Garner, began recognizing the majority leader ahead of every other senator, and the Senate has scheduled its business that way ever since.

The Democrat Party knows the maneuver well. When Republican Jim Gardner became lieutenant governor of North Carolina in 1989, Democrat senators moved committee assignments and chairmanships to the president pro tempore and handed bill referrals to the clerk. Georgia Republicans returned the favor in 2003, placing committee and conference appointments under a 3-member panel where Democrat Lieutenant Governor Mark Taylor could be outvoted by the two Senate leaders sitting beside him. Both men kept their titles and their gavels.

The Democrats and their willing accomplices in the drive-by media will call this a theft from the 5,083,581 Texans who voted for Goodwin. She won an office the Constitution defines, and she will receive every clause of it. Texans also returned a Senate with 19 Republicans, each of whom answers to voters of his or her own. Patrick put the principle bluntly when he lowered the floor threshold in 2021: “We’re the majority. Elections matter.” He applied it to his own successor on Mark Davis’s radio show on November 9th: “Sixteen out of thirty-one senators, a simple majority, can change the rules.”

Democrats will cite the 1997 precedent, when Republicans first took control of the Senate and left Bullock’s powers alone. Bullock was a Democrat who later endorsed George W. Bush for reelection. Goodwin ran on “returning sanity to Texas government,” which tells Republican senators what she thinks of their last 12 years of work, and she has already described coordinating with the new Democrat House as part of her job.

The remedy takes 16 votes and a pair of resolutions adopted on January 12th, while Patrick is still presiding. Senators should elect a majority leader and give that leader priority recognition and the daily calendar. They should name committee rosters, chairs, and vice chairs in the organizing resolution itself, write fixed jurisdictions into the rules, and direct the secretary of the Senate to refer each bill by subject within a set number of days. The Senate should choose conferees. The parliamentarian should answer to the chamber, appeals from the chair’s rulings should be immediate and nondebatable, and the clause that lets the president fill any silence in the rules should be rewritten so the silences belong to the body.

Republicans should also know where to stop. In 1973, the Missouri Supreme Court, in State ex inf. Danforth v. Cason, struck down a rule that let the president pro tempore push a willing lieutenant governor out of the chair, and in the same case it upheld the transfer of bill referrals and points of order to the pro tem. Goodwin presides. She announces the votes, breaks the ties, and signs the bills, and the resolution should say so in plain words with a severability clause behind it.

The arithmetic has two traps. Adopting rules takes 16 votes, so 4 Republican defections would sink the package, meaning the chairmanships must be settled inside the caucus before anyone walks onto the floor. A quorum takes 21 senators, and Republicans have 19. Eleven Democrat senators fled to Albuquerque in 2003 to stop a redistricting map; their successors may try it again. Republicans should have the Article III, Section 10 motion to compel attendance drafted before the opening prayer, and I doubt even Texas Democrats want to explain why they boycotted their own lieutenant governor’s first week.

Rules cannot reach everything. By statute, the lieutenant governor co-chairs the Legislative Budget Board and names 3 of its senators, co-chairs the Legislative Council and names 6, co-chairs the Legislative Audit Committee, and appoints 5 senators and a public member to the Sunset Advisory Commission. Changing a statute takes both chambers and a governor’s signature, and after January Republicans will have neither the House nor the governor. They have both today. Abbott remains governor until January 19, the 89th Legislature keeps its Republican majorities until the 90th is sworn in, and a short special session in December could move those appointments to the Senate as a body. That is a seperate and harder lift than the rules resolutions, and I think it is worth the attempt.

At the end of the day, conservatives should admit that the arrangement now being dismantled was a convenience. For 12 years the Senate let one officer hold its committees, its calendar, and its conferees because that officer was Dan Patrick and the results were good. The men who wrote the 1876 Constitution had just lived under Governor Edmund J. Davis, and they scattered power across a plural executive and a part-time legislature so that no single officeholder could gather it up again. The Senate’s rulebook spent a century quietly undoing their work.

The rules adopted on January 12th should therefore be written to outlast Goodwin. If a Republican wins the office back in 2030, he should find the same majority leader, the same elected committees, and the same modest chair waiting for him, and he should be told that the Senate prefers it that way. Nineteen senators now hold what remains of conservative government in Texas. They have one week in January, with a friendly hand on the gavel, to put the Senate back in its own members’ hands, and Patrick, to his credit, has already told them to do it.

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Alexander Muse is a Fellow at the John Milton Freedom Foundation and publishes political analysis at amuseonx.com. Readers who identify errors are invited to contact me directly. Each op-ed is edited for grammar and clarity using AI in partnership with Grammarly. Data provided in a sponsored partnership with Polymarket.