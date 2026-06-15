The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Daryl Poe's avatar
Daryl Poe
19m

Well said. Thank you for your observations.

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
8m

Thune would never have thought of something like this, and there's the tale.

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