The state of Texas has taken a decisive step that cuts through years of hesitation at other levels of government. Governor Greg Abbott’s November 2025 designation of the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations does more than send a signal. It recognizes a documented reality. Radical Islamism has constructed its most extensive and financially potent infrastructure in the United States inside Texas, concentrated in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston corridors. These networks, tied to the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas financing precedents, Salafist, Deobandi, Khomeinist, and other supremacist currents, exercise disproportionate control over Islamic institutions, charities, schools, and public subsidies. They pursue a long-term strategy of institutional capture and ideological influence that the networks themselves have described as civilization jihad.

The core thesis is straightforward and evidence-based. Islamism that enforces Sharia, not cultural Islam, has constructed its most extensive and financially potent infrastructure in Texas, concentrated between Dallas and Houston. Through hundreds of mosques, over 650 Islamic nonprofits, charter schools, seminaries, Sharia tribunals, and Islamic financial vehicles, networks linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas financing precedents, Iranian regime appointees, and South Asian Deobandi currents control the majority of reported assets and a commanding share of revenue among filing organizations. These entities have received millions in Texas taxpayer funds while advancing ideological goals that include support for designated terrorists, promotion of supremacist doctrines, and the construction of parallel institutions.

To grasp what is at stake, it helps to draw a clear line between two categories that often get blurred in public discussion. Islam as a personal faith centers on an individual’s relationship with God, private worship, and moral conduct. Political Islamism advances a totalitarian program that treats Sharia as a comprehensive legal and political system meant to govern all of society and eventually supersede other systems. The American founders protected the free exercise of religion. They did not extend that protection to organized efforts to import and impose a political ideology whose core texts and modern proponents reject the separation of mosque and state and the equality of non-believers under law. One can defend the first without shielding the second.

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Texas stands out in the data. The state contains the largest concentration of Islamic nonprofits in the country, with estimates running from nearly 650 to more than 700 organizations. This figure represents roughly 8% of the national total. More than 300 mosques and Islamic centers serve the community, with the heaviest clusters in Harris County around Houston and in Dallas County along with Collin and Tarrant counties in the DFW region. Growth has accelerated. One 2020 survey counted 224 mosques, placing Texas third nationally. By November 2025 the number had climbed to more than 300. This expansion provides the physical and organizational foundation for the financial aggregation and educational penetration that followed.

Financial patterns show even sharper concentration. Of the approximately 650 nonprofits, between 213 and 232 file IRS Form 990 returns. These organizations report annual revenue between $412 million and $544 million, with assets ranging from $315 million to $400 million. Salaries total around $50 million, and overseas expenditures approach $200 million. Islamist-linked networks control nearly two-thirds of the reported assets and the large majority of the revenue among filing organizations. These numbers almost certainly understate the full scale, because many groups exploit tax exemptions, hold assets through out-of-state entities, and operate Sharia-compliant financial services that handle additional hundreds of millions outside the standard 501(c)(3) system.

State subsidies have flowed into the same ecosystem. Analyses document between $13 million and $16 million in identified Texas grants and related funding reaching Islamic organizations. The overwhelming share has gone to networks under Islamist influence or control. Specific allocations include roughly $1.11 million to Deobandi-linked entities, about $1.02 million to Salafi groups, over $0.44 million to Qutbist or Muslim Brotherhood-adjacent organizations, and around $0.29 million to Khomeinist ones in sampled data. In one recent filing, CAIR’s Texas branch reported that its entire revenue derived from government sources. These flows continued for years even after federal terror-finance convictions and despite the presence of personnel with documented ties to jihadist or Hamas-linked activities in recipient organizations.

The resources sustain a tightly connected set of institutions. Seminaries such as the Qalam Institute in Carrollton and Guidance College in Houston train imams who go on to lead Texas mosques. K-12 education includes charter systems like Manara Academy and Qalam Collegiate Academy as well as private academies such as Brighter Horizons Academy and Iman Academy. The chairman of one Salafi-linked center has also chaired a charter school system. The East Plano Islamic Center operates Qalam Collegiate Academy. Houston’s Madrasah Islamiah raised $1.5 million for the region’s first Islamic boarding school project. Sharia mediation and tribunal services operate in Dallas and Plano. Islamic financial providers add another layer. Leaders frequently move between these roles, creating closed loops in which public education dollars, seminary training, mosque leadership, and alternative dispute resolution reinforce ideological transmission across generations.

Six major currents shape the landscape, though they overlap in personnel, events, and institutional ties. Qutbist and Muslim Brotherhood-linked groups trace their lineage to the Holy Land Foundation era and include newer charities such as Baitulmaal in Irving, whose director has past associations with Taliban and jihadist fundraising and which collaborates with Hamas proxies. The Muslim American Society, the Muslim Legal Fund of America, CAIR chapters, the Islamic Association of North Texas, and the Islamic Services Foundation tied to Brighter Horizons Academy belong to this current. Salafist networks center on the Valley Ranch Islamic Center and Yaqeen Institute associated with Omar Suleiman, the East Plano Islamic Center and its academy linked to Yasir Qadhi, and the Clear Lake Islamic Center connected to AlMaghrib. Deobandi and Tablighi Jamaat currents run through the Qalam Institute and its subsidiaries, Madrasah Islamiah in Houston, the Islamic Center of Irving, and numerous mosques with Deobandi imams. Khomeinist and Iranian regime-linked entities include the Islamic Education Center in Houston with imams appointed by the Supreme Leader’s office and the Alavi Community Center. Jamaat-e-Islami networks from Pakistani political Islamist currents operate in Houston. Barelvi and Turkish Diyanet institutions maintain mosques and centers in Dallas, Houston, and Austin under the authority of the Turkish government’s religious affairs apparatus.

These currents do not exist in isolation. Publicly funded charter schools have chairmen or operators who simultaneously lead Islamist centers. Seminaries prepare imams for local mosques. Sharia bodies function alongside or within the same organizational ecosystems. Foreign expenditures and ties to Hamas proxies, Iranian regime structures, and historical terror-finance convictions demonstrate that substantial resources and influence extend beyond purely domestic religious practice. Trend data show acceleration in mosque construction, nonprofit proliferation, educational institution growth, and financial aggregation in the two largest metro regions. The concentration of Islamist-controlled assets and revenue, combined with documented historical terror-finance nodes and ongoing subsidy flows, establishes Texas as the most advanced laboratory for political Islamism’s institutional strategy in America.

The historical precedent that anchors current concerns remains the Holy Land Foundation case. Once the largest Muslim charity in the United States and headquartered in the Dallas area, the foundation was designated a Specially Designated Global Terrorist organization in December 2001. Federal prosecutors proved that it funneled more than $12 million to Hamas-controlled zakat committees in the West Bank, providing material support that sustained Hamas’s terrorist infrastructure. After a 2007 mistrial, the 2008 retrial produced convictions on all 108 counts against the foundation and five leaders. Sentences included 65 years each for Shukri Abu Baker and Ghassan Elashi. The trial record named CAIR as an unindicted co-conspirator and established ample evidence of its association with the foundation and Hamas. Elashi had served as a founding board member of CAIR’s Dallas chapter. This North Texas node showed how ostensibly charitable structures could serve as financing and influence mechanisms for designated terrorist organizations while embedding personnel across related advocacy groups.

The ideological blueprint appears in the 1991 Explanatory Memorandum on the General Strategic Goal for the Brotherhood in North America. Authored by Mohamed Akram for the Muslim Brotherhood Shura Council and entered into evidence in the Holy Land Foundation trial, the document frames the process of settlement as a civilization jihadist process with all the word means. The Ikhwan must understand that their work in America is a kind of grand Jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and sabotaging its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers so that it is eliminated and God’s religion is made victorious over all other religions. This internal strategy document, seized by the FBI, articulates the patient, institutional, non-kinetic method of conquest that matches the organizational and financial patterns now documented in Texas.

Governor Abbott stated the stakes plainly in his November 18, 2025 proclamation. The Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR have long made their goals clear to forcibly impose Sharia law and establish Islam’s mastership of the world. The actions taken by the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR to support terrorism across the globe and subvert our laws through violence, intimidation, and harassment are unacceptable. Today I designated the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations. Researchers at the Middle East Forum have produced the most granular mapping available through their Islamist Watch and Focus on Western Islamism projects. Their Guide to Islamism in Texas and companion analyses quantify nonprofit proliferation, asset concentration, overseas expenditures, educational capture, and specific organizational ties to Hamas financing precedents, Iranian regime structures, and combat-tested Deobandi currents. This work directly informed Texas legislative briefings, state investigations, Paxton lawsuits, and the Abbott designation. The Texas Public Policy Foundation has advanced its Agenda to Defeat Islamist Radicalization, calling for statewide sanctions lists, auditing of public funds, protection of education from ideological penetration, and defense of constitutional sovereignty against parallel courts.

Gregg Roman of the Middle East Forum observed that Texas is a blueprint for the rest of the country and that when politicians act, radicals can in fact be pushed back. Sam Westrop noted that six major Islamist networks wield hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue and influence over a quarter of the Islamic nonprofit institutions in Texas, adding that the Deobandis should be a name that everyone in America is familiar with because we spent 20 years fighting them in Afghanistan. These assessments from researchers who mapped the ecosystem underscore that the Texas response is both necessary and replicable. The Hudson Institute has placed the Texas patterns in national context, documenting the same civilization jihad strategy articulated in the 1991 memorandum and its organizational vehicles. Primary government records from the Holy Land Foundation indictments, convictions, and court rulings on CAIR associations provide the evidentiary backbone. Collectively these sources demonstrate convergence between independent research, state policy shops, official designations, and prosecutorial records on the scale, ideological coherence, and actionable threat posed by Islamist networks in Texas.

One might wonder whether these measures risk broad-brush stigmatization or overreach into protected religious activity. The distinction that matters is between private worship and organized political subversion. Religious liberty does not require the state to subsidize or ignore efforts to build parallel legal systems and to advance supremacist doctrines that reject the foundational principles of the constitutional order. In practice, the steps Texas has taken also create space for the many moderate, non-Islamist Muslims who have been marginalized within captured community institutions. Allowing totalitarian networks to monopolize representation, education, and charity under the banner of religious freedom abandons both liberal principles and the victims of that control.

The practical case rests on observable patterns. Asset control, revenue concentration, state subsidy flows, educational penetration, and historical terror-finance precedents demonstrate that delay or half-measures permit further entrenchment. Texas’s recent actions prove that political will can reverse institutional capture. The state is now positioned to set a national precedent before similar networks achieve critical mass elsewhere. Working Texans have been compelled to fund, through grants and charter schools, organizations a significant portion of which advance ideologies hostile to core American values and that export substantial sums overseas. The cultural cohesion frame highlights how the civilization jihad strategy explicitly aims at gradual dominance from within through settlement, institution-building, and eventual supremacy rather than integration into the constitutional order. Texas data shows this process has advanced in the state’s largest metro areas.

The founders protected free exercise of religion. They did not envision or consent to the importation of a political ideology whose canonical texts and modern vanguard movements reject the separation of mosque and state and the equality of non-believers under law. Texas has acted to defend constitutional order, public resources, and community integrity against that ideology. The evidence from federal prosecutions, internal strategy documents, independent research, and state policy work converges on the same conclusion. Radical Islamism has built sophisticated structures in Texas that operate with goals incompatible with American principles. Governor Abbott’s designation, Attorney General Paxton’s enforcement actions, and the Texas Public Policy Foundation’s agenda represent a necessary and exemplary exercise of state sovereignty.

These instituitons have grown through years of steady expansion that combined private donations with public support in ways that now require systematic review. The data from multiple sources including court records research reports and state proclamations all point in the same direction making it clear that action was overdue and that further delay would only allow these networks to deepen their hold on key community structures and educational programs while continuing to draw on public resources that should serve all Texans equally without regard to ideological agendas that run counter to foundational American commitments to individual liberty and equal protection under law. Other states would do well to examine whether comparable patterns have taken root in their own institutions before the same degree of entrenchment occurs.

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Alexander Muse is a Fellow at the John Milton Freedom Foundation and publishes daily political analysis at amuseonx.com. Primary sources cited in this piece are linked inline; campaign finance figures are drawn from FEC filings, polling data from publicly released crosstabs, and legal claims from filed pleadings. Corrections are posted to the original URL with a dated changelog. Readers who identify errors are invited to contact the author directly. Data in sponsored partnership with Polymarket.