The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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DDForTruth's avatar
DDForTruth
4h

"The founders protected free exercise of religion. They did not envision or consent to the importation of a political ideology whose canonical texts and modern vanguard movements reject the separation of mosque and state and the equality of non-believers under law."

This right here, nails it all!

Freedom of Religion, NOT freedom to come on in bringing an ideology, via politics, protected under religion, that is repugnant to the Constitution.

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Firewagon's avatar
Firewagon
5hEdited

"More than 300 mosques and Islamic centers serve the community...." America, not just Texas, should designate Islam to be a faux religion and NOT allowed residence in the United States of America. Islam, by design, is intent on making every country an Islamic state. All anyone need do is read what that Quran dictates what Islamists should do!

"Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep's clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves." Matthew 7:15 There has been no "false prophet" any worse than the "prophet" these Muslims worship! Most of the over 2 BILLION Muslims, throughout the world know little about how that faux religion came to being.

Call me an Islamaphobe for I believe: “Islam is a caustic blend of paganism and twisted Bible stories. Muhammad, its lone "prophet", who made no prophecies, conceived his religion to satiate his lust for power, sex, and money. He was a terrorist.” BIBLE PROBE

Governor Abbot has designated but a couple of 'terrorist' organizations; the one outstanding is any and all advocating for the faux religion Islam! Several other states have enclaves of Islamist Muslims that WILL NOT assimilate to America's laws or mores, and abide by that catastrophic Sharia Law mess. Those enclaves, in addition to changing the demographics of their counties and states, have already succeeded in placing Muslims in America's Congress of The United States! Before it is too late, Americans need to wake up and smell the INVASION. Our Constitution was never designed to be a SUICIDE pact; i.e., invite some 'perceived' religion, designed to "Transform America," or KILL those refusing to abide it! There probably are "peaceful Muslims;" however, they are peaceful only because they "Know Not What They Do!" As is said far too often in America today, "You Just Can't Make This Schiff Up."

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