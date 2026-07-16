The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Jerrilyn Colangelo's avatar
Jerrilyn Colangelo
14h

Thank you Alex Muse. I always recommend people read you as you articulate the best of situations around the world. Thank you for the breakdown.

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JenniferS's avatar
JenniferS
13hEdited

The numbers say it all for sure; but I have read elsewhere that Spain still has not met the 2% benchmark.

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