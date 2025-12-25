The most underappreciated effect of Donald Trump’s second term is not domestic. It is hemispheric. American commentators remain absorbed by court battles, media feuds, and partisan realignments at home. But south of the Rio Grande, voters and political elites are watching something else entirely. They are watching a governing model deliver visible results in defiance of elite orthodoxy. And they are drawing conclusions.

For decades, Latin American politics followed a familiar cycle. Left-wing coalitions promised redistribution and dignity, expanded the state, tolerated disorder in the name of social justice, and framed hostility toward Washington as moral virtue while quietly depending on US markets, remittances, and security guarantees. The cycle did not fail because of rhetoric. It failed because it could not govern. Crime surged, currencies collapsed, energy prices spiked, and migration became a mass escape valve. Voters lived the consequences.

Trump did not invent dissatisfaction with that model. He changed the incentive structure that followed it. His second term provided a proof of concept that many in the region had been told was impossible. Enforce borders without apology. Confront crime rather than explain it away. Prioritize energy abundance over climate austerity. Put economic growth ahead of elite consensus. Assert sovereignty against NGOs, cartels, and transnational bureaucracies. And do so openly. The effect extended even to national morale. By restoring clarity about purpose, borders, and national interest, Trump reversed a severe military recruiting crisis, turning an annual shortfall of roughly 50,000 soldiers into full enlistment and waiting lists. Patriotism was no longer treated as embarrassment or extremism. Service was honored again. The willingness to fight for the nation followed.

Today the contrast is unmistakable. For much of the post Cold War period, Latin and South American elites looked to socialist Europe as the governing ideal. As recently as 2008, Europe’s GDP exceeded that of the US, reinforcing the belief that regulation, climate austerity, and managed decline were the future. Fast forward to today and that illusion has collapsed. The US is now roughly 40% larger than Europe economically, growing faster, producing cheaper energy, enforcing its borders, and driving down violent crime. None of this required admiration for Trump’s tone. It required only comparison. Voters abroad did not need to like Trump. They needed to notice outcomes.

This matters profoundly in Latin America because the region’s dominant political problems are concrete. Crime is not abstract. Inflation is not theoretical. Migration is not a metaphor. When voters see a large, diverse, fractious country enforce its borders, stabilize prices, restore public order, and still grow, it punctures a narrative that has dominated elite discourse for a generation. The claim that conservative governance is inherently chaotic or illegitimate becomes harder to sustain.

What is spreading south is not a personality cult. It is a demonstration effect. Trumpism is not being exported as a cultural style. It is being absorbed as evidence that a different equilibrium is possible. That distinction matters. Latin American voters are not asking whether they want an American president. They are asking whether their own leaders can govern with similar clarity.

Consider the asymmetry that has long constrained conservative politics in the region. Left-wing governments could fail repeatedly and still receive indulgent coverage, NGO support, and diplomatic patience. Much of that support flowed through US and European aid pipelines, including USAID funded NGOs that worked at cross purposes to American interests by promoting left-wing leaders, permissive governance models, and transnational activist agendas. Conservative challengers, by contrast, were framed as dangerous by default. Markets would panic. Media would warn of authoritarianism. International institutions would threaten isolation. Trump’s success weakens that asymmetry, and the collapse of Democrat aligned NGO influence following the dismantling of USAID removes a powerful external enforcer of left-wing politics. With that apparatus diminished, conservatives are no longer fighting both their domestic opponents and a foreign funded ecosystem. If the US can openly pursue order, borders, and national interest and thrive, then the claim that such policies are reckless collapses, and for the first time in decades conservative leaders have the space to save their countries.

That shift is already visible. In Honduras, Nasry Tito Asfura ran and won as a conservative openly aligned with Trump. The endorsement mattered less than the signal. Alignment with Washington under Trump no longer meant submission to progressive social policy, climate mandates, or migration pressure. It meant transactional cooperation, security partnership, and respect for sovereignty. That is attractive in a country plagued by crime and emigration.

In Argentina, Javier Milei’s rise cannot be understood without this broader context. Argentina’s crisis is domestic, but Milei’s confidence in openly defying international economic orthodoxy is reinforced by Trump’s example. The result has been closer ties with Washington, US support for currency stabilization, and renewed trade engagement. Again, the point is not imitation of style. It is the legitimization of national interest politics.

El Salvador offers an even clearer illustration. Nayib Bukele’s security crackdown was condemned for years by international NGOs and media outlets. Yet voters responded to results. Trump’s second term provided external validation. Cooperation on crime and migration replaced lectures. The message to voters was simple. Order works, and it need not come at the price of isolation.

Ecuador’s Daniel Noboa fits the same pattern. Pro-US, pro-investment, and security-focused, his politics are less ideological than practical. Trump’s Washington rewards such pragmatism. Investment follows energy and infrastructure, not ESG compliance rituals. Diplomatic backing is not conditioned on cultural conformity. For leaders trying to stabilize fragile states, that clarity matters.

El Salvador is rounding out the year with a 30% lower homicide rate than Canada and a 30% reduction from the same time last year.

Chile’s shift is especially instructive. José Antonio Kast’s victory represents not nostalgia but exhaustion. Progressive governance promised technocratic competence and delivered stagnation, insecurity, and cultural preoccupation detached from daily life. Kast’s conservatism resonated because voters had watched progressive cities deteriorate while the US, under Trump, outperformed Europe and restored order. The comparison did the work.

This logic extends forward into the 2026 election cycle. In Peru, Keiko Fujimori’s persistence reflects a simple fact. Volatility and corruption have discredited the center and the left. Conservative and anti-establishment messaging that emphasizes enforcement, stability, and alignment with the US has a real path to victory, especially in a runoff environment. Trump’s willingness to engage could alter perceptions of viability.

In Colombia, frustration with crime and economic drift is eroding confidence in the current left-leaning administration. Conservative challengers are mobilizing around security and growth. They do so in a world where Trump has demonstrated that elite backlash is survivable. That psychological shift should not be underestimated.

Brazil looms largest. Whether Jair Bolsonaro himself is eligible or not, the conservative opposition is animated by the same demonstration effect. Lula’s return has not erased concerns about crime, economic liberalization, or ideological governance. A strong conservative showing in 2026 would reshape hemispheric politics. Trump’s posture toward Brazil makes that alignment appear consequential rather than symbolic.

Even in places where authoritarian constraints remain severe, such as Nicaragua, the effect is felt indirectly. Opposition movements, exile coalitions, and voters observe that alignment with the US under Trump is no longer synonymous with moral compromise. It is a path to legitimacy and leverage, should conditions allow competition.

What unites these cases is not ideology but incentives. Trump restored clarity to US foreign relations. Friends are rewarded. Adversaries are confronted. Neutrality has costs. Cooperation focuses on crime, cartels, energy, and infrastructure rather than social engineering. For leaders and voters alike, alignment with Washington becomes rational again.

Critics often miss this because they overestimate abstraction. Latin American electorates are not reading white papers. They are responding to lived experience. They see progressive cities deteriorate. They see leftist regimes protect criminals and punish productivity. They see Europe stagnate under regulation and energy scarcity. And they see the US outperform under Trump. The inference is straightforward. The model works.

Trump’s most important export may be psychological. He demonstrated that a leader can reject global consensus, defy international institutions, survive elite backlash, and win anyway. That grants permission. Opposition figures are emboldened to fight. Voters are emboldened to choose order over abstraction.

This does not mean Latin America has shifted uniformly right. It means it has shifted toward results. In a region exhausted by disorder, crime, inflation, and elite failure, policies that deliver stability regain legitimacy. Trump’s second term did not impose this lesson. It made it visible.

The old cycle is broken. What replaces it will differ by country. But the direction is clear. Sovereignty is no longer suspect. Enforcement is no longer taboo. Alignment with a United States that prioritizes security, growth, and national interest is no longer controversial. It is rational.

