The National Election Infrastructure Built by America's Election Czar Saved Democrats
With almost no fanfare HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge has rolled out a Chan Zuckerberg Initiative-Style election effort in the 3,000+ Public Housing Agencies she manages.
With little fanfare, much less oversight, former Ohio Representative Marcia Fudge was sworn in as Biden’s Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Six months later she would become the nation’s unofficial ‘Election Czar’. Secretary Fudge has been given more than a billion dollars and orders to build a nationwide election infrastructure on top of the …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.