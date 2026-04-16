amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5h

Alexander Muse is dead on—the National Popular Vote Compact isn’t just a workaround, it’s a constitutional landmine waiting to detonate. As detailed in his analysis , this scheme collides head-on with the Compact Clause in Article I, Section 10, which bars states from binding agreements without congressional consent. And even that may not save it. You’re talking about states pooling sovereign authority to effectively rewrite Article II without an amendment. The Founders saw this coming—they built guardrails for a reason. The second this compact decides an election, it’s not politics anymore—it’s a Supreme Court crisis.

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Troy Klingler's avatar
Troy Klingler
3h

Let’s not mince words here. The Compact is an attempt by Democratic lawmakers to do an end-run around the Constitution because a large majority of states have Republican-run governments and therefore have a current advantage in the Electoral College. The Democrats seem unwilling to do the hard work necessary to earn the public’s trust state-by-state; if they were, more state governments would be Democrat-run and this entire issue would be moot.

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