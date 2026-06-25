The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Albert Cory's avatar
Albert Cory
23m

Well said.

She should retire and be a Talking Head on men's basketball telecasts, or maybe a coach at U. Connecticut, and enjoy watching the WNBA revert to its previous poverty. Sweet revenge.

Reply
Share
Joseph Steeg's avatar
Joseph Steeg
11m

You can’t fix stupid.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 amuse𝕏press · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture