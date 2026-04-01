amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Sea Sentry's avatar
Sea Sentry
4d

Excellent summary of the issue. Consider this: let’s say I’m from, say, Mexico. I am required to pay taxes there on my income and property. I could be drafted to serve in its armed forces and would have to comply. I have or am eligible for a Mexican passport and Driver’s license. I am eligible to vote in Mexican elections. I am clearly “subject to the jurisdiction of…Mexico”. The fact that, here illegally, I could be arrested for jaywalking, a traffic violation or something worse is no different than what you are subject to if you vacation in Italy. That does not make you Italian in any sense of the word.

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Autumn's avatar
Autumn
4d

SCOTUS better get this right! "Subject to the jurisdiction thereof".....

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