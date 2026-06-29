The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Kevin's avatar
Kevin
1h

Well sadly it won't matter because the same court just said we don't have election day we have election as-long-as-it-takes-to-get-all-the-ballots, and adding insult to injury, they wouldn't even view Trumps appeal for that E Jean Carrol trainwreck $5 million dollar civil case, so now Trump has to pay the lunatic 5M, and listen to the media chirp about it until he's out of office.

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
1h

Lying E Jean Carroll could not remember what year the alleged incident took place.

Seriously, can ANYONE think of a reason that Donald Trump would EVER have gone into a department store?

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