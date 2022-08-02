The Progressive Left is Gaslighting Us
Democrats are undermining the English language in an effort to censor conservatives. Redefining words like recession, vaccination, woman, groomer, militant, and eighty-six.
The progressive left in America is attempting to redefine the ‘truth’ in an effort to silence their political opponents. Their modus operandi is to determine the truth of something and have that truth confirmed by a so-called fact-checker in a published fact-check. That fact-check article allows purportedly ‘neutral’ social media platforms such as Twitt…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.