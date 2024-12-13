The Return of Enron: A Meme Coin for the Age of Irony
Enron is back. Two decades after its spectacular collapse into financial ignominy, the most notorious brand in modern corporate history has returned, not as a somber phoenix rising from the ashes but as a postmodern satire—or so it appears. On December 2, 2024, exactly 23 years after Enron filed for bankruptcy, the company reemerged with a slick website…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.