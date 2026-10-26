The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Scott Pilet's avatar
Scott Pilet
3h

There is an “administrative” element to security - ensuring policies are followed by personnel - such as changing default passwords, or actually enabling the enterprise controls on the enterprise owned phone provided to an employee.

Laws and policies are just words on paper - following and enforcing them provide the administrative control element for cyber security.

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William Lomax's avatar
William Lomax
3h

YES ... as Alexander points out ...

"An American slowdown slows nobody in Beijing, and it leaves American hospitals, utilities, and banks as softer targets, denied the only tools capable of detecting, deceiving, and defeating an intrusion that arrives at machine speed."

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