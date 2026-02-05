amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
2h

I would not believe Thune for all the money in the world. RINO

Reply
Share
c Anderson's avatar
c Anderson
2h

Thune is lukewarm. The SAVE Act supports US law. It reminds me of the opposition to ICE by Minnesota. Obstruction of the law gets corruption. Will the Senate support law by backing the Constitution or will they ignore it?

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 amuse𝕏press · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture