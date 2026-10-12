The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Stephen Aleshire's avatar
Stephen Aleshire
1h

I have commented on this general topic before in your other writings, so my apologies. Even the liberal anthropologist Joseph Campbell warned about Muslim dogma. There is no room for any discussion or drift from the stated or invented "laws". Individuals may be fine people, but as a group in conjunction with clerics, they are extremely dangerous. They will dominate everything in your life if allowed to come to significant power. You become a literal slave to their ways. Better to never allow that to happen.

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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
1h

Congress must ban Sharia nationwide. Each state should also ban sharia. People need to wake up and never vote a Muslim to any office, from school board to city to county to state and to federal. Never elect a Muslim. There are no moderate Muslims once they are in power, even small power will demand their way over others. Islam is not compatible with our Constitution nor our way of life.

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