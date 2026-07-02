The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Steve (recovering lawyer)'s avatar
Steve (recovering lawyer)
3h

There was a time when it was understood that youth and wisdom generally do not accompany one another. It's why we have a phrase, "impetuous youth," instead of "restrained/wise/careful youth." For reasons that are not crystal clear, but probably have something to do with the fact that Western society (f/k/a "Christiandom") has largely abandoned Biblical wisdom (or even what was once called "common sense") youths are now being allowed to dominate the culture. They have, accordingly, brought neither "wisdom" nor any other Biblical virtue (or any other virtue from what I can see) to our social discourse or politics. This raises the question, why are they so ignorant and arrogant? They answer, "We don't know and we don't care."

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Wendy K Laubach's avatar
Wendy K Laubach
3h

I can think of a few examples of groups that can pull off collectivism: intense pair bonds, families with minor children, passionately devoted religious communities, and (in emergency contexts) tightly bonded military units. All of these examples succeed only within strict limits of time, number, and enduring motives for self-sacrificing mutual care: the incentive to give to others is as strong as the incentive to keep, when the welfare of the other is at least as crucial as the need to survive oneself.

The bonds don't scale up to include strangers. What socialist societies try to employ instead is the right to vote to force other people to exhibit more compassion than the average voter voluntarily exhibits himself--the political equivalent of the economic strategy of losing money on every transaction but making it up in volume.

What free-market societies can do is create abundance. They have to look outside the economic system for the motives to give generously to anyone in need.

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