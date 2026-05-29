amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
35m

Keep them distracted with 🍺 and Circus 🎪

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4m

The Left does not hate UFC because it is violent. It hates UFC because it is honest. No one cares about your pronouns, your trauma essay, your Ivy League credentials, or your protected status once the cage door closes. Can you fight? Can you take punishment? Can you win? That is meritocracy stripped to the bone, and the permanent political class despises anything that exposes its own fraudulence. Roosevelt understood the strenuous life. Trump understands the people. UFC on the South Lawn tells America 250 the right story: strength, courage, discipline, competition, victory. Spare us the lecture on dignity.

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