The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Kurt Wullenweber's avatar
Kurt Wullenweber
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While I don't understand much of what you are discussing, reread what I just said.

Now, do it again.

Now, do it again.

This is the ENTIRE point. The method for counting the census has completely removed any level of trust from the citizens. The method has used digital convenience as a method to corrupt and hide it.

We KNOW from multiple reports that the 2020 census was faked and it resulted in irreparable harm to the US by seating unqualified liberal democrats in republican seats through fraud at the federal level. It has stalled the MAGA movement. It has caused less illegals to be deported.

There is ZERO reason this should have been allowed to stand to this point. There is ZERO reason theses seats given to democrats cannot be vacated, put into the areas where they should have been and special elections held to fill them.

The reason is lily livered, spineless, worthless congressional republicans are afraid of what the communist media may say about them, if they do.

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