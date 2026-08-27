Suppose your bank mailed a statement with a note attached. The bank’s books, taken as a national total, balance to the penny. Your own balance has been adjusted by an undisclosed amount, as has every other customer’s, using a formula the bank will not show you. The shifts are small, the note says, statistically unbiased, and required for privacy. That document is not an account of your money. It is a model of the bank. In 2020, the Census Bureau published a similar document about the American people. Nearly a year after I said so, the most substantial defense on offer still concedes the charge.

Layla Jones of Talking Points Memo treats differential privacy as a technical necessity rather than a political invention [07.13.26 Article & 08.07.26 Update]. Reconstruction attacks are real: given enough published tables, an adversary can work backward toward a household record the Bureau is forbidden to release. Formal privacy, in this telling, replaced ad hoc patches that modern computing had already broken. The statewide totals used for congressional apportionment were held exact. Scrap the method, she warns, and the Bureau may have to withhold the block-level and tract-level tables communities actually use.

The apportionment point is the load-bearing wall in that defense, and it does not support the building. Those statewide totals survived because engineers wrote an exemption into the code. Certain numbers would pass through untouched. Everything beneath them would not. Holding one litigated figure invariant does not make the rest of the file a count. It shows the designers understood that noise on the number that assigns House seats would not survive contact with a courtroom.

Below the state line, the Bureau altered the counts. Block population, the racial and ethnic composition of neighborhoods, the age distributions used for school zones, the occupancy figures that drive local planning: all of it was perturbed and then postprocessed so the results would look orderly. Redistricting is built from blocks. Voting Rights Act work depends on knowing where minority populations live and in what concentration. Federal formula funds flow to counties and tracts. Jones treats the survival of one national output as a defense of the product Americans actually use.

Who set the tolerance for error, and under what authority, remains the more serious question. The lever is epsilon, a single privacy-loss budget that governs how much noise is injected and where it is injected. Cities, states, demographers, and map drawers spent 2020 looking at demonstration files that drifted from known counts without being told the setting that produced the drift. Only afterward did the Bureau disclose a global epsilon of 19.61, a figure outsiders still cannot independently verify because the system is built to prevent that check. No statute named the number. No rulemaking set it. A small internal committee decided how much accuracy the country would give up.

The average census block holds roughly 105 people. At the disclosed epsilon and the Bureau’s allocation, the algorithm invented or erased on the order of ten to thirty residents in many small areas. A block of 105 might be published as 95 or 118. Defenders say the errors are unbiased and cancel in aggregate. Sometimes they do. Districts are not aggregates in the sense the doctrine cares about. They are particular sums of particular blocks, and one person, one vote requires those sums to be nearly equal. A 2021 Harvard analysis in Science Advances, run on the Bureau’s own algorithm and public test data, found the pattern the design predicts: noise moves people across neighborhood lines on paper, mixed communities look more uniform, and the apparent political composition of districts shifts. Small and rural places, and small minority communities in any geography, take the worst of it. A fixed quantity of noise wrecks a count of 40. It barely scuffs a count of 400,000.

The old correction path assumed a shared premise. If a city thought its published figure was wrong, it could appeal through the Count Question Resolution program on the theory that the number was an attempt at the truth and a deviation was an error to be found. Differential privacy ends that premise. When the published figure has been deliberately altered by an amount that no outsider can verify, no official can say whether a shortfall is a missed apartment building or a machine’s decision. Alabama sued in 2021 and was turned away for lack of standing. The merits were never reached. The maps were drawn anyway. The formulas ran. The decade locked.

Jones’s closing warning is the most useful sentence in her piece. Scrap differential privacy, she says, and Americans may lose granular census data altogether. That sentence admits two things I have been arguing: local detail is indispensable, and the Bureau faces a real collision between publishing it and protecting confidentiality. The disagreement is what to do when the collision arrives. Jones would still publish a number, altered, unlabeled as to the alteration, in the same columns as a real count. If a cell cannot be released safely, the Bureau should say so. Suppress it. Flag the attribute as undetermined. Tell the mayor, the map drawer, and the judge which figures are solid and which are not available. A blank is information. A fabricated entry that looks like a fact cannot be told from one.

Nobody is asking the Bureau to publish confidential records. The 1790 census was posted with names attached. Confidentiality as a legal overlay arrived in 1940. Privacy protection is a policy layered on the count, not a constitutional command that overrides it. Between a protection that admits its limits and an algorithm that prints inventions as enumeration, only one option treats the person being counted as a citizen rather than an input.

Congress can still repair the file. Authorize a reproduction of the 2020 results from the raw responses under traditional disclosure avoidance so the country can see what the enumeration actually said. Prohibit any method that alters total population counts for small geographies in products used for apportionment or redistricting, and confine those techniques to research files marked unofficial. Require that epsilon, or whatever replaces it, be set through public rulemaking with congressional review. How much truth the nation forfeits is a political decision. It belongs to the political branches.

The Constitution’s instructoin is short. Count the people. It does not say estimate them, model them, or shuffle them across block lines and ask the country to trust the machine. Jones is right that abandoning the 2020 method would cost us something. The cost already came due.

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Alexander Muse is a Fellow at the John Milton Freedom Foundation and publishes daily political analysis at amuseonx.com. Primary sources cited in this piece are linked inline; campaign finance figures are drawn from FEC filings, polling data from publicly released crosstabs, and legal claims from filed pleadings. Corrections are posted to the original URL with a dated changelog. Readers who identify errors are invited to contact the author directly. Each op-ed edited for grammar and clarity using AI in a sponsored partnership with Grammarly. Data provided in a sponsored partnership with Polymarket.