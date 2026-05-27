amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Cara Wakefield's avatar
Cara Wakefield
10h

Apologies to Spencer Pratt and Steve Hilton, but in my opinion the whole damn state needs to be trashed, and sooner than they're accomplishing themselves. What a wretched place run by wretched people.

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
9h

I was hired by a Taiwanese insurance company to obtain, with the written permission of the clients, their medical records of giving birth in California to anchor babies. The Chinese woman arrived shortly before birth and stayed for a month at considerable expense. When it came time to pay the hospital bill, all eighty-three of them signed a document pleading poverty. CA residents paid 90% of each of the average $55,000 hospital bill.

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