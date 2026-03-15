amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Free Will
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Also, "mission creep" and "unintended consequences" are basically the same accusation. Chaos theory predicts serious unintended consequences in any complex system, but the US will be blindsided by none of it.

This whole hysterical narrative is yet another smear to demean anyone who challenges the globalist autocrats and tries to hold them accountable for anything.

The globalist autocrats did not expect this scenario to actually happen. Iran, Russia, and China...and Cuba are freaking out. BRIC has become IC...and China is falling apart too. Expect results from the China summit.

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