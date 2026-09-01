The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Jerri Hinojosa's avatar
Jerri Hinojosa
8hEdited

I had this discussion with a relative in California on a recent visit. He said “Surely even you can’t hold your nose and vote for Paxton?” My response, though not as eloquent as yours, was exactly the point you’re making. I said “There’s been a lot of noise, much of it out of divorce papers and democrats about ‘corruption’, but nothing has stuck. His reputation, just like Trump’s, is nothing more than severe resistance to limiting government. Even if I believed the ‘corruption’ noise, I’d still vote for him because 99% of politicians are corrupt, but only a small number are effective and Paxton is wildly effective.” Thanks to this Substack, I was armed with examples. I love the guy and can’t wait to watch him wreak havoc in the allergic-to-effective GOP Senate.

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Fred Wilhoft's avatar
Fred Wilhoft
9h

Praying for a Paxton win!

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