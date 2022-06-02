The Three Reasons Why Michael Sussmann Was Acquitted of Lying to the FBI and CIA
Special Counsel John Durham’s team presented the jury with incontrovertible evidence that Michael Sussman told the FBI and CIA that he wasn’t representing a client when he delivered a thumb drive that purported to show collusion between Putin and Trump. Durham’s team then showed the jury the receipt for the thumb drive and the billing record showing tha…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.