The True Story of Thanksgiving as Told by Rush Limbaugh
Each year as Thanksgiving approaches, we find ourselves inundated with politically correct narratives about the origins of this quintessentially American holiday. But Rush Limbaugh, with his flair for storytelling and razor-sharp wit, consistently offered us the real story—one that avoids the overcooked fluff and replaces it with the sharp, unmistakable…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.