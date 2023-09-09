The Two-Tiered Justice System: A Tale of Murder, MAGA, and Misplaced Sympathy
The Injustice Begins: A State's Attorney with a Bias
The State's Attorney who dropped the murder charges against Shannon Brandt received a mere 1,123 votes. A staunch liberal with a visceral disdain for Trump, she was all too willing to be lenient on Brandt for the killing of a teen he wrongfully assumed was affiliated with the GOP. This is a glaring rem…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.