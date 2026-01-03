amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

3h

Bingo! The War Powers Resolution was not invoked when Seal Team 6 killed bin Laden under Obama. Capturing and questioning Maduro is much more significant to our country’s security than the killing and dumping in the ocean of an ailing terrorist. The nations of the world will see American justice applied and how our system deals with criminal enemies. The War Powers Resolution is a huge speed bump that prevents us from the exercise of military power when it is most necessary.

2h

Whatever the Constitution has said, the point has been moot since WWI, or at least since the National Guard act. With a standing army and navy, the executive has been given the power to deploy the military as needed for the common security. Even before WWI Wilson occupied Haiti and sent Pershing into Mexico without declaration of war. The presidential power over the use of the military have only been extended since that time.

