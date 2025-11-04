@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suzie's avatar
Suzie
Nov 4

“ Every county GOP office in swing states should have a dedicated election integrity team tasked with monitoring voter roll maintenance, filing open records requests, and coordinating with legal groups like WILL.”

Which begs the question: Why hasn’t that been done?

“ if Republicans again find themselves on the defensive after narrow losses, the blame will lie not with voter enthusiasm or candidate quality but with their own neglect of the electoral infrastructure.”

My frustration and rage with the Republican party’s seeming total indifference to fighting THIS battle to secure our elections is off the charts! The RNC, the NRSC, the entire GOP have been beyond abysmal in confronting and dealing with one of their most obvious and critically essential tasks

Which again begs the question: Why is that?

I almost hate them more than Democrats because of their utterly complete lack of urgency about anything that genuinely matters to actual constituents and seeing to it that Trumps agenda is established in law.

They truly are our Achilles heel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture