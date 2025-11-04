Today’s elections are more than just a test of candidates; they are a test of whether our electoral system remains trustworthy. In Wisconsin, a swing state that decided both the 2016 and 2020 elections by razor-thin margins, new evidence suggests that voter registration integrity has quietly eroded since the last presidential cycle. More than 41,000 active voter registrations in Wisconsin cannot be matched to the state’s Department of Transportation database. That means tens of thousands of voter names, birthdates, or ID numbers do not align with official state records. These mismatches have nearly doubled since 2020, growing from about 23,000 to 41,000. Even if some of these discrepancies stem from clerical errors, the scale is alarming. It signals not just an administrative problem but a structural vulnerability that could be exploited, or, at minimum, destroy public confidence in the fairness of elections.

Republicans should see this as the canary in the coal mine. Every cycle since 2020, conservatives have voiced concerns about election integrity. Yet the institutions responsible for safeguarding the process continue to fail at basic data hygiene. Wisconsin’s situation reveals the gap between how elections are supposed to function and how they actually do. State law requires registration data to be cross-checked against state ID records. The Wisconsin Elections Commission admits that while online registrations are automatically verified, paper registrations, especially those submitted in person or on Election Day, go through a “separate process.” That separate process is opaque, slow, and possibly porous. If Republicans want to have any hope in the midterms, this hole must be plugged now.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL), a nonpartisan watchdog group, has done what election officials should have done years ago: a systematic comparison of voter rolls against the state’s ID database. Their findings show a disturbing lack of reconciliation between records that should match automatically. Of the 41,000 unmatched records, more than 11,000 have no driver’s license number on file at all, and nearly 25,000 contain name mismatches that prevent verification. In a state where elections are routinely decided by fewer than 25,000 votes, those numbers matter. WILL’s deputy counsel, Lucas Vebber, made the point directly: “We’re not saying these votes are fraudulent, but this level of inconsistency should sound alarm bells.” He’s right. Even without evidence of direct fraud, the existence of such vulnerabilities undermines the credibility of the democratic process.

For those who dismiss this as mere paperwork, history offers context. After the 2020 election, WILL conducted a 10-month review of Wisconsin’s voting process and found that the number of votes cast in violation of existing law likely exceeded Joe Biden’s 20,000-vote margin of victory. That report stopped short of claiming that the result should have been overturned, but it left little doubt that legal noncompliance was widespread. The same underlying problems, lax verification, outdated addresses, and unverifiable registrations, persist today, and by some measures, they’ve grown worse. In 2020, WILL found 23,000 registrations that failed to match Department of Motor Vehicle data. In 2025, that number has nearly doubled. The direction of the trend is unmistakable.

The legal structure governing voter verification in Wisconsin is straightforward. The Help America Vote Act (HAVA) requires states to collect either a driver’s license, state ID, or the last four digits of a Social Security number when someone registers. This is not a suggestion; it’s federal law. Wisconsin’s rising number of unmatched records suggests that either state agencies are not following these mandates consistently or that manual processes are failing to catch errors in time. The result is a bloated voter roll filled with unverifiable entries. That opens the door not only to potential abuse but also to confusion and litigation after the fact, exactly the sort of chaos that benefits those who prefer murky elections.

Critics often say these discrepancies are harmless, that they simply reflect clerical mistakes or natural changes like name updates and address moves. But that argument misses the point. The issue is not whether any given record hides a fraudulent voter, but whether the system as a whole inspires confidence. A process that cannot reliably confirm who is eligible to vote is already broken. If the numbers are growing worse five years after the most contested election in modern history, then officials have learned nothing. Public trust cannot be rebuilt with slogans about democracy; it requires demonstrable integrity in the machinery of voting.

A Waukesha County judge recently ordered the Wisconsin Elections Commission to audit these registrations and reconcile them with ID records. The order was promptly stayed pending further hearings. That delay encapsulates the larger problem: bureaucratic inertia. When courts intervene to demand compliance with election law, officials fight the order rather than fix the issue. The longer these mismatches persist, the more likely it becomes that bad actors will exploit them, or that voters will lose faith altogether.

The Republican Party cannot afford to wait for another post-election scramble to address this. Democrats have proven adept at using administrative ambiguity to their advantage, as seen in 2020 when pandemic-related rule changes allowed mass absentee voting under looser verification standards. If Republicans treat voter roll integrity as a secondary issue, they are essentially conceding that elections will continue to be decided under conditions that favor their opponents. The left’s strategy has been consistent: expand registration access, relax verification, and then accuse anyone who objects of “voter suppression.” The GOP must counter that narrative with data-driven vigilance. That means funding legal challenges now, not after ballots are counted. It means state legislatures asserting oversight authority over election commissions that have gone rogue. And it means federal-level attention to how states implement HAVA and the National Voter Registration Act.

Wisconsin’s example illustrates a deeper principle: procedural integrity is not self-maintaining. Like any system, it decays without constant pressure for transparency. Conservatives have spent years warning about the dangers of “ballot harvesting,” “drop boxes,” and “indefinitely confined” voter categories. Those concerns remain valid, but they are secondary to the foundation: the voter rolls themselves. If the registry of eligible voters is compromised, every downstream safeguard, ID checks, signature verification, poll observation, loses meaning. The current Wisconsin data show that this foundation is cracking.

In 2020, the “indefinitely confined” loophole became a focal point when more than 265,000 voters claimed exemption from ID requirements under pandemic conditions. WILL found that tens of thousands of those exemptions were likely improper. Five years later, the same state that allowed those irregularities has nearly doubled its count of unverifiable registrations. The pattern is unmistakable: the longer irregularities go uncorrected, the more entrenched they become. Bureaucracies rarely self-correct without external pressure, and the Wisconsin Elections Commission has shown no appetite for reform unless compelled by litigation.

Republicans must internalize this reality: the fight for election integrity is not won through rhetoric but through relentless oversight. Too many on the right treat “election integrity” as a talking point for fundraising rather than a policy objective. The work is unglamorous, auditing databases, reconciling ID records, enforcing statutory deadlines, but it is the only path to restoring faith in the system. Every county GOP office in swing states should have a dedicated election integrity team tasked with monitoring voter roll maintenance, filing open records requests, and coordinating with legal groups like WILL. If this seems tedious, remember that Democrats have built entire ecosystems around such administrative activism.

The timing of these revelations could not be more significant. Today’s elections will be interpreted as a bellwether for 2026. If irregularities persist, and if Republicans again find themselves on the defensive after narrow losses, the blame will lie not with voter enthusiasm or candidate quality but with their own neglect of the electoral infrastructure. The canary has already begun to sing in Wisconsin. The question is whether the GOP will listen before the air runs out.

