amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
3h

Why are we allowing RINOS, especially one affiliated with the scum-sucking dead Harry Reid, make any decisions for us?

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Contrary to Ordinary's avatar
Contrary to Ordinary
3h

“That custom has been broken repeatedly, by both parties, whenever the majority has had the will to break it. In 1949, Vice President Alben Barkley disregarded the parliamentarian on cloture. In 1967 and 1969, Vice President Hubert Humphrey did the same. In 1975, Vice President Nelson Rockefeller, presiding over the Senate, simply ignored Parliamentarian Floyd Riddick’s advice on filibuster reform and ruled in favor of the majority’s preferred procedure.”

Three VPs taking action on this specific matter. That raises the question of what circumstances must be in place for the VP to take action?

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