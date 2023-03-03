The World Economic Forum's Klaus Schwab REALLY Cannot Take a Joke [UPDATED]
Amazon removed my ChatGPT-written parody insect recipe book and banned me from the platform for life after receiving a complaint from Schwab's WEF - this is my story...
UPDATE: For the third time Amazon KDP has permanently terminated my account removing dozens of my books from the platform. Amazon removed my account once again after I republished my insect cookbook despite removing the subtitle where I dare to say it was ‘inspired’ by the World Economic Forum. I spent quite a bit of time writing my insect cookbook so I…
