Suzie
5h

The EU, and Breton as their poster child, are solely about power and control. They don’t jabs a clue -and are repelled by - free markets, competition and innovation because they aren’t in control.

Change of almost any nature is a threat to them, in one instance because they can’t control it, and also because change means they too can be rendered obsolete. Hence the battle over free speech. No dissent allowed.

They’ve turned Europe into a veritable graveyard when it comes to anything new or innovative. They’ve literally crushed the entrepreneurial and inquisitive attributes in the human spirit of their own peoples through suffocating laws and regulations and policies.

They’ve succeeded in zombifying an entire continent.

John Wygertz
4h

"Locking in the past" absolutely nailed it. Pity any normal people in Europe who have to live with supercilious assholes like Breton setting the rules.

Our new National Security Strategy correctly identifies the economic, social, and demographic decline that seems to have Europe in a terminal tails pin. Thank God we elected Trump, Biden had us on the same path.

