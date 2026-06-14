The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
1h

Thune, picking up where McConnell left off, hates Trump and will do everything he can to get in his way. That he was selected to run the Senate in a secret vote is appalling to me.

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Bobby's avatar
Bobby
37m

They are rino Cowards Afarid of their own shadow, it’s sick!

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