amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Cara Wakefield's avatar
Cara Wakefield
Apr 28, 2025

This is, honestly, a completely different and thorough argument than I've seen thus far. You've framed it very well. Of course, aside from constitutional and historical implications, we also have the money angle. Too much money. Who's serious about their country, who's in it for the billions? This gives me a different way to look at the diminutive dancer in leather and stilettos.

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KurtOverley's avatar
KurtOverley
Apr 29, 2025

I suspect that all legal and constitutional formalities will be easily overcome once the money spigots and weapon supplies from the US are turned off.

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