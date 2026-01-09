The debate over tariffs is usually conducted at a distance from evidence. Economists predict, journalists amplify, and political actors weaponize the predictions. Then the economy moves on, and the predictions quietly disappear. President Trump’s 2025 tariffs offer a clean case study of this familiar pattern. The warnings were loud, confident, and nearly unanimous. Tariffs would be inflationary. Prices would rise. Consumers would pay. The data now show that this consensus was wrong.

Begin with the claim itself. A tariff is a tax on imports. Taxes raise prices. Therefore tariffs raise inflation. The inference looks straightforward, even irresistible. But it skips crucial steps. Inflation is not the same thing as a price increase in a subset of goods. Inflation is a sustained, economy‑wide rise in the general price level. Moving from tariffs to inflation requires assumptions about pass‑through, scope, timing, substitution, demand, and monetary response. Those assumptions did not hold in 2025.

When President Trump imposed a new round of tariffs across China, Canada, Mexico, and parts of Europe, economists warned that the inflationary consequences would be severe. Average US import duties rose to levels not seen since the interwar period. Wall Street banks projected 1% or more added to inflation. CNBC commentators described the policy as reckless. The language was categorical. Tariffs would raise prices. Full stop. Yet inflation did not rise. It fell.

By the end of 2025, headline CPI was roughly 2.7%. Core CPI was about 2.6%. Core PCE hovered just above 2% and continued trending down. These were not just acceptable numbers. They were better than forecast. Steve Liesman, CNBC’s long‑time senior economics editor and one of the most influential interpreters of Federal Reserve policy, who had earlier denounced the tariff strategy, admitted on air that inflation was coming in much lower than expected. Harvard economist Ken Rogoff called the data surprising. The feared inflation spike never arrived.

A puzzled reader might ask how this is possible. If tariffs raise costs, why didn’t prices rise? The answer begins with burden allocation. Who actually pays a tariff depends on market structure, elasticity, competition, and strategic behavior. This point was recently articulated clearly by Allianz economist Mohamed El‑Erian on CNBC. He explained that US consumers have borne the least share of the tariff burden so far. Exporters and importers absorbed most of the cost through product‑specific elasticity analysis. Firms adjusted margins, sourcing, and pricing in ways that blunted consumer impact. Early predictions assumed near‑total pass‑through. That assumption failed.

Consider import prices themselves. If tariffs were strongly inflationary, we would expect import prices to rise sharply. But the import price index for goods from China fell 2.6% over the 12 months through September 2025. This is not a typo. Even with tariffs averaging near 50% in some categories, Chinese goods landed in the US at lower prices than a year earlier. Currency movements, exporter discounts, and competitive pressure absorbed the cost. The tariff existed, but consumers did not pay it.

Upstream prices tell the same story. Certain tariff‑exposed durable goods rose modestly, about 2% above pre‑tariff trends by mid‑2025. That is a level adjustment, not an inflation spiral. Overall producer price inflation remained contained. Core goods prices were roughly 1.9% above trend, while services inflation and shelter inflation decelerated. Tariff‑affected goods constitute roughly 15% of the consumer basket. The other 85% experienced disinflation. Arithmetic matters.

Corporate behavior matters too. Firms did not behave as textbook models predicted. Many retailers front‑loaded imports ahead of tariff implementation, building inventories at pre‑tariff prices and selling them without immediate markups. Others accepted lower margins rather than risk demand loss. In competitive sectors like apparel, prices did not rise at all and in some cases fell. Where firms had pricing power, increases were selective and partial. The New York Fed found that most businesses passed through some of the tariff cost, rarely all of it. Profit margins absorbed the rest.

Supply chains adjusted with remarkable speed. Importers rerouted sourcing from China to Vietnam, Mexico, and India. US imports from China fell more than 20% year over year, while imports from alternative suppliers rose sharply. This substitution limited exposure to the highest tariffs. Foreign exporters also cut prices to retain access to the US market. A strong dollar for much of the year further cushioned import costs. The statutory tariff rate looked high. The effective rate paid at the border was much lower, around 10% by mid‑2025, after exemptions, duty drawbacks, and avoidance strategies.

At this point, a reader might concede that price pass‑through was limited but still wonder whether tariffs should have raised inflation at least somewhat. Here it is essential to distinguish a one‑time price level effect from sustained inflation. A tariff can cause a discrete increase in the price of an affected good. It does not, by itself, generate ongoing inflation. Federal Reserve officials emphasized this distinction throughout 2025. The data confirmed it. Month‑over‑month core inflation remained around 0.2% or less. There was no acceleration.

Moreover, tariffs arrived alongside powerful disinflationary forces. Shelter inflation cooled. Services inflation decelerated. Commodity prices were stable. Semiconductor prices fell as supply chains normalized after the pandemic. These trends mattered more for aggregate inflation than tariffs on a subset of goods. The economy is not a single‑equation model.

Monetary policy reinforced this outcome. The Federal Reserve initially held rates steady, concerned that tariffs might add inflationary pressure. As evidence accumulated that inflation remained contained, the Fed shifted. By September 2025, it began cutting rates, three times before year‑end. Policymakers explicitly stated their view that tariff effects were transitory. Inflation expectations remained anchored. There was no wage‑price spiral. The belief that inflation would remain low helped make it so.

There is also a neglected channel through which tariffs operate. They can slow growth. Slower growth is disinflationary. Research from the San Francisco Fed examining 150 years of tariff episodes finds that large tariff increases before World War II were associated with lower inflation and higher unemployment, potentially driven by uncertainty and weaker demand. But this time the usual growth story did not arrive in the aggregate data. Real GDP rose at a 3.8% annual rate in Q2 2025 and a 4.3% annual rate in Q3 2025, according to the BEA. As of January 9, 2026, the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model was still nowcasting Q4 2025 growth at 5.1% at a seasonally adjusted annual rate. In other words, even the most growth-sensitive critique of tariffs, that they cool demand enough to restrain inflation, is not needed to explain 2025. Inflation cooled while growth accelerated. That is precisely why the early tariff inflation warnings look so overconfident in hindsight.

Federal Reserve research quantified the effect. Board economists estimated that the early 2025 tariffs raised core goods prices by about 0.3%, translating to a 0.1% increase in core PCE. By August, only about 35% of predicted price impact had materialized. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari stated plainly that tariffs were unlikely to spur broad‑based inflation. By early 2026, the Fed judged inflation largely defeated.

Wall Street quietly revised its views. Analysts who had forecast significant inflation acknowledged that pass‑through was far weaker than expected. Effective tariff costs declined as imports fell and avoidance increased. US customs revenue from tariffs peaked in October at $34B. Markets noticed. Inflation breakevens remained stable. Bond yields did not spike. Equities rallied in the second half of 2025. The market priced in disinflation, not inflation.

The international experience reinforces the point. Europe ended 2025 with inflation at 2%. Chinese goods diverted from the US flowed into Europe at discounted prices, exporting disinflation. Emerging markets saw inflation fall despite currency adjustments. No major economy experienced runaway inflation as a result of US tariffs. Trade volumes shifted. Prices did not explode.

There is one more result that deserves emphasis. Trump used tariffs not only as revenue tools but as leverage. The threat and partial application of tariffs forced renegotiation, sourcing shifts, and concessions. In just seven months, the US trade deficit was cut roughly in half. That outcome directly contradicts claims that tariffs merely tax Americans while leaving trade imbalances untouched. The tariffs altered behavior. That was the point. Were Trump’s tariffs inflationary in the way critics predicted? The answer is no. The empirical record is clear.

The inflation panic of 2025 rested on a simplistic model that treats tariffs as mechanical price multipliers. The real economy is more adaptive. Firms adjust. Consumers substitute. Supply chains reroute. Central banks respond. Demand cools. When these forces are taken seriously, the outcome we observed makes sense. In retrospect, the inflation scare was a false alarm. Once again, President Trump was right and the so‑called experts were wrong. The largest tariff experiment in modern US history coincided with falling inflation. Core inflation returned to target. The dog did not bark.

