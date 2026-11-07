The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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דָּוִד יוֹסֵף's avatar
דָּוִד יוֹסֵף
2h

Excellent article and absolute truth 🙏

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Kurt Wullenweber's avatar
Kurt Wullenweber
2h

How can America survive allowing the media to?

Our media and the government they have ushered in are far, FAR more dangerous to America than ten Irans with nukes.

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