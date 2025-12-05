@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
13h

"Strategic incoherence"

Perfect summation of the EU's economic and foreign policies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kurt Wullenweber's avatar
Kurt Wullenweber
7h

Elon has a fairly simple method to end this himself. They fine him $140M? Raise the rates of Euro based customers by $300M. Turn off Starlink for use by any Europeans.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 amuse on x · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture