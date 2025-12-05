The European Commission’s decision today to hit 𝕏 with a €120M, roughly $140M, penalty under the Digital Services Act is being sold as a neutral act of consumer protection. Brussels says it is merely enforcing transparency rules about blue checkmarks, advertising, and researcher access. In reality it is something else. It is the clearest signal yet that the European Union increasingly treats American technology companies as hostile forces to be contained, even as it leaves space for Chinese competitors to grow inside the European market. This is a strategic mistake. It undermines Western technological strength, and in practice, it advantages Beijing.

To see why, begin with the basics. The Commission’s press release describes 𝕏’s violations in almost moralistic terms. The platform is accused of “deceptive design” around its paid verification badges, inadequate transparency for its ad database, and excessive obstacles for researchers seeking access to public data. The tone is not that of a regulator working with an ally’s firms to improve compliance. It is accusatory. It is punitive. And it is historic. This is the first non compliance decision under the Digital Services Act, the first time the EU has pulled the financial trigger under its flagship online content law, and Brussels chose an American platform, closely associated with a US aligned, free speech oriented owner, as its inaugural target.

The message is not subtle. When the EU wants to prove that it is serious about its new regulatory arsenal, its instinct is to aim the artillery at the United States. The fine against 𝕏 follows a multibillion euro penalty against Google only three months ago and sits on top of a decade of record breaking antitrust and privacy actions that have almost all hit American firms. The legal theories change from case to case, but the pattern does not. Europe identifies some new systemic problem in digital markets, drafts a sweeping law that in practice reaches only the largest platforms, then proceeds to use those tools almost exclusively against US companies. Brussels insists it is “technology neutral.” The enforcement record says otherwise.

Consider the Digital Markets Act. On paper the DMA is a structural regulation for “gatekeepers,” platforms so large and central that they must live under special ex ante obligations. In practice the thresholds were set at levels that almost no one but American giants could meet. To be a gatekeeper, a company must have at least €7.5B in EU turnover or €75B in global market capitalization and 45M monthly users inside the Union. The result is familiar. The Commission’s first designations named Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, plus one Chinese firm, ByteDance, and a single European company, Booking. US platforms dominate the list by design. European legislators openly said the law should focus on “the top five” American companies rather than sweep in European rivals. Think tank analysts have described the thresholds as “designed to limit its scope” to US firms.

Notice what this means in practice. Large Chinese platforms are, for now, mostly outside the DMA’s hardest obligations not because they are more responsible, but because they have not yet grown quite large enough, in Europe, to trip the gatekeeper thresholds. A growing body of policy analysis from places like CSIS and ITIF has pointed out that the DMA was conceived with US players in mind and that almost no thought was given to how it might shape the rise of Chinese platforms in the European market. The consequence is predictable. The entrenched American firms bear heavy compliance costs, including forced interoperability and structural changes to their business models, while prospective Chinese challengers are free to expand under lighter rules until they too are large enough to be caught, at which point they will already have captured a healthy share of users and data.

The Digital Services Act is following a similar path. Elon Musk has also repeatedly stated in interviews and on 𝕏 that senior EU officials privately pressured the company to suppress lawful speech under the DSA and even floated an informal off the books arrangement: if 𝕏 quietly adopted Brussels’ preferred censorship policies, regulators would ease off enforcement. Musk has framed these conversations as proof that the DSA’s real force is not neutral rulemaking but political pressure to silence disfavored narratives, pressure that 𝕏 refused to accept.

Today’s fine against 𝕏 is not merely about checkmarks. It is about content control and the power to dictate acceptable norms of online speech. The Commission has made clear that it views 𝕏’s lighter moderation posture under Elon Musk with suspicion, particularly when it comes to political speech that Brussels might classify as “disinformation” or “harmful content.” The formal grounds for the fine are framed as transparency and deceptive design, but the context is a running confrontation between a sovereign European regulator and an American platform that has tied itself to a more permissive approach to speech, including speech that criticizes the EU’s migration policy, climate agenda, or its handling of the Ukraine war.

Compare that with the way Europe has handled TikTok. The Chinese owned video app is rightly viewed in Washington as a national security risk, given its parent company’s ties to Beijing and China’s data access laws. The US has banned TikTok from federal devices and debated outright bans or forced divestiture. Europe has not. Brussels has wrapped TikTok into its general platform governance debate. It has opened investigations, complained about ad libraries and protections for minors, and occasionally demanded changes. Yet when the Commission examined TikTok’s ad transparency and researcher access under the same DSA framework that produced today’s 𝕏 fine, it accepted a package of voluntary commitments and closed the case without any monetary penalty. Recent reporting makes the contrast explicit. In the same breath that it describes the €120M fine for 𝕏, Tech Policy Press notes that TikTok “avoided a penalty” because it offered to tweak its ad tools and search features.

One platform, headquartered in a democratic ally, gets a headline grabbing fine on day one of DSA enforcement. Another platform, ultimately answerable to an authoritarian regime that Europe itself labels a “systemic rival,” gets what amounts to probation and a public pat on the back for cooperating. European officials insist there is no favoritism and that nationality does not matter. Yet to American eyes, especially in an administration that views 𝕏 as an important venue for political discourse, the optics are impossible to ignore.

This is not an isolated episode. Over the last decade the largest fines in EU competition history have targeted Google, Apple, Amazon, and Meta. Privacy enforcement under the GDPR has overwhelmingly hit US companies. ITIF has calculated that a huge share of global privacy and platform fines in Europe are paid by American firms, even though they make up only a minority of providers. In a 2024 report bluntly titled “US Policymakers Should Fight Back Against EU Attacks on America’s Tech Sector,” ITIF’s Daniel Castro described the EU’s digital arsenal as a kind of “de facto tariff system,” a set of rules that operates like a trade barrier against US tech. He noted that European enforcers have extracted billions in fines from American companies, sums that approach 20% of EU tariff revenue, and asked the pointed question, “With friends like these, who needs enemies?”

If that sounds like hyperbole, consider what European policymakers are doing at exactly the same time with Chinese firms. Take Temu and Shein, the Chinese shopping apps that flood Europe with ultra cheap clothing and goods shipped directly from China. Brussels has finally begun to respond, but its posture has been cautious and piecemeal. The EU is now moving to end the €150 customs duty exemption for low value parcels, a loophole that allowed Chinese e commerce to pour 4.6B small packages into Europe in 2024, more than 90 % of them from China. The European Parliament notes that 91 % of all shipments under that threshold originated in China, largely through platforms like Shein and Temu.

Yet even here the focus is on tax and product safety, not on structural power. Officials stress that they are fighting counterfeit toys and unsafe electronics, not the rise of Chinese digital gatekeepers. Enforcement under the DSA has so far followed the same pattern. Temu has been warned about illegal goods and risky design choices, but it has not yet faced the kind of headline penalty that 𝕏 just received. It is treated as a marketplace with some compliance problems, not as part of a larger strategic competition with China.

Defenders of the EU will reply that this is exactly what “non discriminatory” regulation looks like. Whoever meets the thresholds must obey the rules, and whoever violates them must pay the price. On this view, the fact that most gatekeepers and most violators are American is a simple reflection of market realities. The US built giants, Europe did not, so Europe’s regulations necessarily fall most heavily on US companies. Chinese platforms mostly do not yet qualify, so they mostly are not yet covered. What, the defender asks, is the alternative, exempting American companies from rules because their home government happens to provide Europe a security umbrella?

That objection misses two points. The first is design. Thresholds, penalty ranges, definitions of deceptive design, and even the choice of which cases to pursue first are not dictated by nature. They are political and legal choices. European officials set the gatekeeper levels. They drafted the DSA’s vague language about systemic risks and disinformation. They decided, in a sea of potential test cases, that the inaugural DSA fine would be reserved for an American platform closely linked to a political figure unpopular in Brussels. They decided to close TikTok’s ad library case with a handshake rather than a sanction. They chose to build a digital rulebook whose empirical impact is to pull billions out of Silicon Valley while Chinese firms enjoy a period of relative regulatory grace as they scale up.

The second point is strategy. Regulation does not occur in a vacuum. It happens in a world where China is spending heavily to displace Western firms in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, cloud services, and 5G infrastructure. European and American analysts alike have warned that if democratic allies fracture their tech ecosystems with conflicting rules, the beneficiary will not be some imaginary “European champion,” it will be Chinese companies with the scale and backing to exploit the openings. A commentary for a Central and Eastern European think tank put it starkly. The EU’s “war” on US Big Tech, it argued, is “handing China the future,” because it redirects capital and managerial attention inside Western firms from innovation to compliance, just as Chinese competitors surge forward with state backed investment. That is an overstatement, but it captures a real risk.

Here the security dimension matters. The US extends NATO guarantees, deploys troops, and shares intelligence so that Europe can live under an American security umbrella. Those commitments exist because both sides recognize that the real long term threat comes from authoritarian powers, especially China, that seek to rewrite global rules in their favor. In that context, hobbling allied tech firms while giving strategic rivals room to expand is not just economically unwise. It is strategically incoherent. When the EU teaches its citizens to see Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, and 𝕏 as uniquely dangerous “gatekeepers,” while treating TikTok as just another platform and Temu as mostly a customs issue, it is training them to misidentify the real sources of danger.

None of this implies that US companies should be above the law. They can abuse market power. They can mishandle data. They can design interfaces that confuse users. Democratic societies are right to demand basic transparency and fairness online. The question is not whether to regulate, but how. A genuinely allied approach would do at least three things. It would align US and EU standards wherever possible to avoid duplicative, discriminatory burdens. It would calibrate thresholds and enforcement so that major Chinese firms are brought under the hardest rules as quickly as their footprint warrants, not years later after they have already seized key market segments. And it would treat American companies, imperfect though they are, as partners to be corrected rather than adversaries to be shaken down.

There are faint signs that some European officials understand this. Concerns about “digital sovereignty” increasingly mention dependence on Chinese hardware and software. The recent decision to accelerate duties on low value parcels from China reflects genuine alarm about the flood of Chinese goods. But the old reflex remains strong. When Brussels wants to show toughness, it reaches first for an American scalp. Today it chose 𝕏, not a Chinese app, to inaugurate its DSA fines. That choice will be noticed in Washington, where there is already a bipartisan view that EU digital rules are inherently discriminatory and may justify trade retaliation.

The better path is not escalation, it is realignment. Europe should recognize that in technology, as in defense, it is safer standing beside the US than standing alone while Chinese firms grow stronger. That means treating American companies as a kind of most favored ally in digital policy, not in the sense of a free pass, but in the sense of building rules with them, not against them. It means remembering that a company based in California, subject to US law and democratic scrutiny, is different in kind from a company ultimately answerable to the Chinese Communist Party. It means understanding that freedom of expression on platforms like 𝕏, even when messy, is an asset in a civilizational competition with regimes that censor as a matter of principle.

Europe’s leaders often speak of defending a “rules based order.” If those rules consistently punish the very companies that anchor Western tech leadership, and if they open the door for Chinese rivals to gain ground, they will have failed their own stated purpose. The €120M fine on 𝕏 will not bankrupt the company. But as a signal it matters. It tells the world who Brussels sees as the problem. For the sake of the transatlantic alliance, and for the sake of technological freedom, that perception needs to change. President Trump should treat today’s attack on 𝕏 as a de facto tariff system, a set of rules operating like a trade barrier against US tech. If Europe is going to rely on the US security umbrella and security guarantees, it ought to stop targeting US Big Tech while coddling China.

