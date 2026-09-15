The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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curt s sanders's avatar
curt s sanders
5h

Agree.. Keep the pressure on.. no relenting.. these scumbags and their Houhti proxies have got to be Taken Out, financially, militarily, as Comprehensively as possible...

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Unknown's avatar
Unknown
6h

Agree!

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