Tehran has decided that my birthday (11/3/26) is the date that matters. The more honest clock is the one already running at Hormuz. Fresh Iranian crude moving through the strait has been interrupted since the blockade was reinstated on July 14, and the regime’s hope is that American voters will supply the relief the dwindling supply of Iranian missiles could not. President Trump should refuse the trade. He should raise the price of delay now, while the present Congress and the present commander in chief still hold the instruments, rather than let threats to shipping and a spike at the pump buy a pause that finances the recovery the campaign was built to stop. The election calendar can usefully concentrate minds in Washington. It should not be allowed to stand in for an export stream the regime no longer has.

The squeeze is already measurable. Three tracking services told Reuters on September 1 that they could identify no successful fresh Iranian crude transit to China since mid-July. August loadings were estimated at 220,000 to 255,000 barrels a day, against roughly 2 million in March. Vortexa’s Claire Jungman stated the comparison without decoration: “at no point did outbound flows fall to near-zero for a sustained stretch as they have since mid-July.” Iran still holds oil, much of it sitting in floating storage outside the Gulf, and selling those cargoes spends down a reserve instead of replacing the March stream that paid for parts, wages, and patronage.

That shortfall is why the regime has turned to the American electorate as a stand-in for customers. Gasoline prices hurt incumbents; a president facing a difficult midterm can be tempted to buy calm, and a new Democratic House would then try to starve the campaign of future money. The chain sounds intuitive in a campaign season. It is also weaker, at each step, than Tehran needs it to be.

Election Day is November 3rd. The new Congress convenes January 3rd. Between those dates sit 61 days of the current appropriations, the current majorities, and the current commander in chief. After January, a funding cutoff still has to pass both chambers and survive a presidential signature, or muster an override that no plausible majority now commands. Congress can refuse future money, and that is genuine leverage. Using it against an operation that has reduced Iranian missile production, cut Houthi resupply, and kept commercial lanes open would be a vote its sponsors would have to defend in public. Tehran is treating a predicted November result as if the money had already been cut off.

Political cost can push a president toward accommodation. It can also push him toward a result he can point to. Victor Davis Hanson made the second case yesterday: “If the midterms have any effect whatsoever, they might result in the opposite.” The administration’s September calendar fits Hanson’s reading better than it fits Tehran’s. Treasury launched Operation Economic Outcast on August 24, and Secretary Bessent left little room for a soft landing: “Our objective is to sever every economic lifeline that sustains this tyrannical regime until Tehran stands alone.” On September 8, the same department sanctioned Iran’s remaining airlines and suspended aviation authorizations. The Heritage Foundation has put the same choice to third countries in blunter language: clear your books with Washington or keep servicing a sanctioned oil state. If the administration were hunting for a pre-election off-ramp, September would be an odd month to ground airlines and expand financial isolation.

The strikes already flown keep their value only if the factories stay dark. CENTCOM reported more than 13,000 targets struck by April 6, among them missile and drone production sites, command facilities, air defenses, and naval assets. Those are official counts, not independently verified destruction totals, and the distinction matters. Even so, the scale is not seriously disputed. Iran rebuilds with foreign exchange earned from oil, with components imported through intermediaries, and with the banks, hulls, insurers, and airlines that move both. Richard Goldberg’s secondary-sanctions work identifies the joint: those intermediaries should have to choose Iranian business or access to the American economy. Rebeccah Heinrichs supplies the military half of the same problem. Intermittent strikes, a maintained blockade, and routine enforcement close the window a pause would open. Washington already tested the opposite sequence. The memorandum of June 17 suspended the blockade on June 18, and the regime enjoyed nearly four weeks of commercial access before enforcement resumed on July 14. That interval taught Tehran something it did not deserve to learn. It should not be offered again.

None of that pressure holds if gasoline becomes Tehran’s veto. Iran’s usable instrument against American staying power is the price at the pump, and the error would be to treat a rising energy bill as proof that the strategy has failed rather than as the problem the strategy has to solve. Goldberg’s pairing is the sound one. Keep pressure on Tehran and, at the same time, move Gulf oil to market, escort the traffic that needs escorting, and add barrels from American and allied producers so the regime cannot set household prices as a bargaining chip. The Congressional Budget Office estimate released today projects additional inflation and a continuing military bill, with Defense Department costs already at $38.1 billion through August 1 and roughly $2 billion to $3 billion a month at current intensity. Those figures argue for running the campaign tightly and protecting navigation so the public can live with it, not for paying Iran to stop a practice it will resume the moment the money arrives.

June already offered the cheaper-looking deal. The administration accepted an interim arrangement that dangled sanctions relief and a lifted blockade while leaving the nuclear file for later. Within a month, the blockade was back. I argued in June 2025 that verifiable diplomacy backed by force was the right frame, and that preventing nuclear blackmail is a different task from remaking Iranian politics. The frame still holds. What has sharpened is the distinction between interest in talks and performance that can be checked. Phone calls through Pakistani mediators do not meet that test, and neither do promises offered with a November deadline. Inspectors who can confirm enforceable nuclear limits do, along with a demonstrated and sustained end to attacks on shipping and a verified halt in weapons moving to the Houthis. A federal jury in June 2025 convicted Muhammad Pahlawan for transferring Iranian advanced weapons at sea off Somalia. The pipeline is real, maritime, and subject to interdiction. Aviation sanctions alone will not close it. Relief, if it comes, should arrive in stages that can be pulled, with unrestricted revenue last, not first.

A campaign this expensive also needs a vote it can defend, not an implication drawn from leftover accounts. Trump should ask Congress for explicit authorization and adequate appropriations. The House passed a measure limiting unauthorized hostilities on June 3 by 215 to 208, and Republican members were among the yes votes. That tally was a warning. The useful response is to put a concrete set of aims in front of the chamber and ask for the authority and the money to match them: constrained replenishment, secure navigation, verified nuclear limits. Allies who live off Hormuz traffic should put hulls and money into the same effort in proportion to what they take through the strait. Washington can, without pretending to run a revolution, also support Iranian access to uncensored information and to the ordinary tools of peaceful organization, because the people who have to live under this government remain the people best placed to change it.

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The internal picture is already worse for the regime than it was in March, which is what pressure is supposed to produce. A six-party Kurdish coalition has called a general strike for September 16 to mark the anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death. Reza Pahlavi urged government employees on August 23 to obstruct the state during the currency crisis. Reporting in late August described arguments inside the leadership over the economy and over negotiations, including instructions attributed to Mojtaba Khamenei against any public talk of weakness. The regime has announced 29 protest-related executions since March 18. That last figure cuts in two directions at once. It records severe repression, and it records that the security apparatus still carries out orders. Nothing in the open record suggests enforcers refusing the chain of command. The record does show a government whose revenue, bargaining position, and internal cohesion have all deteriorated since early spring.

Making regime change the test of success would stretch the objective past what the campaign can control and would invite Washington to assume responsibility for a country of 90 million people. The aims that can be demanded and measured are narrower: less Iranian capacity to threaten Americans and allies, slower reconstitution of the missile and drone plants, open sea lanes, and nuclear limits inspectors can actually see. If Iranians turn those conditions into a political transformation, the result could matter the way 1989 mattered, because a Tehran that dropped proxy warfare and maritime coercion would shift the balance in Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Gaza. Call that a gain if it happens, but do not write it into the mission. American policy can create the opening. Iranians have to decide what to do with it.

The objection that deserves the most weight is cost. Persistance is not free, and CBO’s own uncertainty about the real bill is a reason for Congress to demand cleaner accounting from the Pentagon rather than another round of implied consent. But the alternative carries a price as well; it simply hides the invoice until the next crisis, because a regime paid to stop threatening shipping will threaten shipping again the moment it needs another payment, and the missiles it rebuilds with restored oil revenue will be pointed at the same traffic, the same bases, and the same partners as before. Paying for quiet on those terms is a subscription, not a settlement.

Time helps a government only when it can still sell what it pumps. Use the next 49 days to take that option away, week by week, in barrels, in parts, and in the intermediaries who move them, rather than spending them auditioning for a calm that Tehran will sell back to Washington at a higher price later.

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Alexander Muse is a Fellow at the John Milton Freedom Foundation and publishes daily political analysis at amuseonx.com. Primary sources cited in this piece are linked inline; campaign finance figures are drawn from FEC filings, polling data from publicly released crosstabs, and legal claims from filed pleadings. Corrections are posted to the original URL with a dated changelog. Readers who identify errors are invited to contact the author directly. Each op-ed edited for grammar and clarity using Ai in a sponsored partnership with Grammarly. Data provided in a sponsored partnership with Polymarket.